High-speed train links Miami, Orlando

(MENAFN) In a significant development for Florida's tourism industry, a privately owned high-speed passenger train service was inaugurated on Friday, connecting the state's two major tourist hubs. This ambitious project, known as the Brightline train, represents a bold $5 billion investment by its owner, the Fortress Investment Group. The core vision behind this venture is to attract an estimated 8 million passengers annually, who will opt for the swift 3.5-hour journey covering 235 miles (378 kilometers) between Miami and Orlando, a trip that is approximately 30 minutes shorter than the average drive between these cities.



Brightline is offering various ticket options, with single riders being charged USD158 for a round-trip in the business class section and USD298 for first-class accommodations. Families and groups have the option to purchase four round-trip tickets at a rate of USD398. To accommodate the significant passenger volume, the company plans to operate a total of 32 trains on a daily basis.



What makes Brightline even more noteworthy is its historical significance within the United States. It stands as the first privately owned intercity passenger service to commence operations in the country in a century. This distinction highlights the magnitude of this venture and its potential impact on the transportation landscape, particularly in the densely populated and tourist-heavy regions of Florida.



In summary, the launch of the Brightline high-speed passenger train service marks a momentous development in Florida's transportation and tourism sectors. With its swift travel times and modern amenities, Brightline aims to attract millions of passengers annually, bridging the gap between Miami and Orlando in a manner that hasn't been seen in decades.

MENAFN25092023000045015682ID1107133668