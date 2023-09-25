Anti-Dumping Probe On Chinese Telescopic Channel Drawer, Unframed Glass Mirror & Fasteners

New Delhi, Sept 25 (KNN) The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR), investigation arm of Commerce Ministry has“suo-motu” initiated probes against alleged dumping of three products by Chinese companies, including unframed glass mirrors and fasteners.

The authority seeks to guard MSME units against cheap imports from the neighbouring country, reported Business Standard.









Usually, anti-dumping investigations are initiated based on an application filed by domestic producers.

But since the fragmented industries did not have the know-how of the procedures involved in the trade remedy probe, the DGTR has undertaken the exercise to investigate the matter on its own initiative.

According to three separate notifications, the DGTR said that it is probing alleged dumping of telescopic channel drawer, unframed glass mirror and fasteners.

The move is aimed at granting much-needed protection to the MSME (micro, small and medium enterprises) producers against dumped goods from China.

The directorate had received information that Indian producers of these three products were facing stiff competition from unfairly priced Chinese imports.

(KNN Bureau)