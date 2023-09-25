Over 30 Companies Eligible For Rs 17,000 Cr PLI Scheme In IT Hardware Manufacturing: Report

New Delhi, Sept 25 (KNN) More than 30 companies are anticipated to meet the criteria for the Rs 17,000 crore Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme designed for the IT hardware manufacturing sector, reported PTI citing a government official.

“Around 30-32 company may qualify for the IT hardware PLI scheme. Some are looking ineligible for the scheme due to financial issues and organisation structure issues," said the official as quoted by PTI.







Around 40 IT hardware companies, including Dell, HP, and Lenovo, had applied for the PLI scheme to manufacture personal computers, laptops, tablets, servers and other equipment worth Rs 4.65 lakh crore.

The selected companies will get incentives well within the fund allocated for the scheme, an Official said.

As per reports, the IT hardware companies such as Dell and HP are participating directly in the programme, while other players such as HPE, Lenovo, Acer, ASUS, and Thomson are taking part through Electronic Manufacturing Service (EMS) companies with manufacturing facilities in India, such as Flextronics and Rising Star.

Among the domestic companies, Padget (Dixon), VVDN, Netweb, Syrma, Optiemus, Sahasra, Neolync, Panache, Sojo (Lava), and Kaynes Technologies had applied for the PLI scheme.

“The list of eligible companies is likely to be released by September end or in early October," said the report citing the official.

In the first year of the PLI scheme almost every company will be allowed to continue their imports as usual and reduction in the import quota will start after September 2024. All the companies have been asked to submit their import data of the last three years and the destination fr0m where they import the devices.

Through the IT hardware PLI scheme 75,000 jobs are expected to be generated in electronic manufacturing and an incremental investment of Rs 5,000 crore is also anticipated.

