Archies Celebrates Daughters Day With Empowering Campaign: #Bethereforher

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India Archies , a renowned name in heartfelt expressions and gifting, is proud to announce its exciting Daughters Day campaign, #BeThereForHer. This initiative aims to celebrate the unique bond between parents and daughters while fostering gender equality, empowerment, and love.



#BeThereForHer Campaign by Archies





#BeThereForHer is not just a campaign; it's a movement. It encourages parents, guardians, siblings, and friends to be a source of support, encouragement, and inspiration for the young girls and women in their lives. By participating in this campaign, you can make a positive difference and help girls realize their full potential.





Archies, with its rich history of spreading joy, love, and emotions for more than four decades, understands the significance of heartfelt connections. This campaign aligns perfectly with Archies' core values of celebrating life's extraordinary moments and forging profound connections. #BeThereForHer represents Archies' commitment to creating a world where every girl can pursue her dreams without any limitations.





“We believe that every daughter is a beacon of hope and strength, and it's our responsibility to stand by their side,” said Mr. Varun Moolchandani, Executive Director at Archies .“With the #BeThereForHer campaign, we hope to inspire families and communities to create a world where girls can achieve their dreams without any limitations.”





Archies is calling upon everyone to join the #BeThereForHer movement. Share stories, experiences, and words of encouragement on social media using the campaign hashtag. Archies will also be hosting special events and activities to celebrate Daughters Day and promote gender equality.





For more details & buy beautiful gifts for your daughter's. Visit archiesonline.





About Archies Ltd.

Archies, a pioneer in the realm of gifting, has been spreading joy, love, and emotions for more than four decades. Boasting a rich legacy of uniting people through heartfelt gifts and greetings, Archies continues to kindle inspiration and commemorate life's extraordinary moments. The introduction of the Archies Brand Mascot, AMA, and the venture into the kid category herald an exhilarating new chapter in Archies, one aimed at forging indelible memories and fostering profound connections.