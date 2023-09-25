Revolutionising Workspace Design With K-BNK: A Collaboration Between The BNK Group & Kshitij Limaye

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India The BNK Group a leading name in the architecture and interior design sector, announces its latest venture, K-BNK, in collaboration with Kshitij Limaye, a visionary in commercial architecture and interior design. This strategic partnership marks a significant step in redefining workspaces through innovative office design solutions.



Behzad Kharas & Kshitij Limaye introduce K-BNK





Kshitij Limaye, with a profound passion for commercial architectural aesthetics, joins forces with The BNK Group to bring forth K-BNK. Leveraging 22 years of experience, Kshitij is a seasoned LEED-accredited architect & interior designer, known for his analytical acumen and relentless commitment to understanding his clients' aspirations. His experience in global design projects influences his design sensibilities. Specializing in curating dynamic commercial workspaces infused with innovation, Kshitij has designed and executed over 25 million square feet of office space for various global multinationals across segments like information technology, finance, banking, insurance, industrial, real estate and high-networth private offices.





"With K-BNK, we aim to infuse the essence of creativity and functionality into every workspace we touch. We recognize that each workspace is unique and must align with specific business needs. Our approach is not just about designs, but about curating an experience that resonates with modern business environments," shares Kshitij Limaye, Co-Founder & Managing Director of K-BNK .





In the past few years, The BNK Group has embarked on an ambitious journey of international expansion, making significant strides in the Middle East region. This strategic pursuit of growth has led them to explore new horizons, and K-BNK is poised to be the catalyst for exponential growth within the group, propelling their revenues to well beyond the 100 crore mark.





Behzad Kharas, Chairman and Managing Director of The BNK Group , shares, "At The BNK Group, our relentless pursuit of innovative design and meticulous execution has defined our journey. Collaborating with Kshitij Limaye amplifies our capabilities and create office spaces that transcend convention."





The K-BNK Philosophy is reflected in The BNK Group Office at Marathon which is a contemporary Manhattan-style workspace that merges residential charm with modern design. design. A serene white backdrop is elevated by pops of vibrant blue, aligning with their brand identity. Transparency is their ethos, reflected in an open layout that maximizes city vistas upon entry. The office design incorporates playful and recreational elements, creating an atmosphere where team members can nurture their creativity and foster collaboration.





Notably, in 2022, The BNK Group forged another pioneering partnership with Neelam Kothari Soni to establish " LINK BNK ", a collaborative venture that forayed into luxury residential projects at World Towers, One Avighna etc. This expansion reflects the group's commitment to bringing its distinctive blend of design excellence to a global clientele.





With an illustrious track record spanning over 18 years, The BNK Group has consistently delivered remarkable designs across a spectrum of projects. The group has crafted a portfolio of over 500 projects, each exemplifying a commitment to aesthetic finesse and functionality.





As K-BNK sets out to reshape workspaces and commercial arenas, the partnership between The BNK Group and Kshitij Limaye emerges as a beacon of innovation and excellence, promising a new era of transformative workspace design solutions that are not only aspirational but also sustainable.





