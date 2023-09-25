Global Biohazard Bag Market Size, Demand, Forecast To 2031

Market Dynamics Growing Volume of Healthcare Waste Fuels the Market Growth

Healthcare waste growth drives the worldwide biohazard bag market. Biohazard bags are needed when medical facilities handle more contagious and hazardous goods. Hospital waste control is crucial during the COVID-19 pandemic. Healthcare, testing, and quarantine facilities generate infectious waste from used PPE, infected medical supplies, and disposables. These things must be disposed of safely to prevent infections among healthcare staff, patients, and the public. According to the WHO, COVID-19 has increased healthcare waste, especially in hospitals. Some countries saw medical waste climb from 200% to 300% during the outbreak. Proper waste treatment and disposal were prioritized to reduce disease transmission.

However, some sectors and healthcare institutions may lack biohazard bag awareness and training. Thus, inappropriate handling and disposal may increase infection risk and environmental risks. In a survey of medical staff, the Journal of Occupational and Environmental Medicine revealed that many were unaware of biohazard waste management. Many respondents were unaware of how to properly identify and dispose of medical waste, particularly biohazardous materials, inhibiting biohazard bag business growth.

The growing patient population, especially in infectious disease outbreaks, suggests the biohazard bag market could increase to satisfy the need for safe and effective medical waste management solutions. Healthcare institutions, waste management companies, and biohazard bag producers can use this opportunity to collaborate and develop new solutions for different healthcare situations. High-quality, compliant biohazard bags can safeguard healthcare workers, prevent infection, and protect the environment. The WHO reported over a certain number of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide as of a certain date. Due to the high number of cases, medical waste, particularly biohazardous waste, has increased, putting strain on healthcare systems to manage waste. Public health campaigns emphasizing proper waste disposal during outbreaks may also boost biohazard bag sales. Waste management and biohazard bags in hospitals also enhance the market.



North America is likely to dominate the biohazard bag market. As infectious diseases increase, so will demand for sophisticated surgical and medical technologies, resulting in waste and residues. This area's massive biohazard waste will increase biohazard bag demand. Healthcare spending and infrastructure are also driving regional market growth. The US leads the biohazard bag sector because of its high cancer rate. The American Cancer Society's Cancer Statistics 2022 predicts 1,918,030 new cancer cases in 2022. Chemotherapy and radiation can harm patients, workers, and visitors. Radioisotopes used in therapies and diagnostics can trigger mutations if not protected. Thus, the country's high cancer rate will likely boost biohazard bag market growth throughout the estimate.

Asia Pacific maintained a high market share in 2022 due to many hospital beds, a growing patient population, and many biohazard bag suppliers. India and China have 8 million hospital beds. The WHO recommends five hospital beds per 1000 people. Biohazard bags may be in demand due to hospital investment and waste management awareness. Biohazard bags are in demand due to investment and medical waste reduction. The government is considering biomedical or biohazardous waste market growth reduction measures. In August 2022, the Government of Japan and the UNDP launched a new project to help national health agencies and other key stakeholders in Bangladesh, Bhutan, and the Maldives address the unprecedented rise in infectious healthcare waste caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which is overwhelming waste treatment facilities. The USD 11 million two-year infectious waste control program will boost market development.

The Middle East and Africa are expected to grow rapidly. The huge populations of these continents could raise biohazard bag demand as trash production rises. According to Saudi Arabia's Health Indicators 2021 report, there were 13.6 million emergency department visits, 0.5 million surgical operations, 232,216 births, and 186 million lab exams in 2021. Thus, the substantial medical intervention patient pool will drive sector expansion during the projected timeframe. Healthcare organizations and ministries invest more in hospital sterility, disinfection, and waste management due to various dangerous diseases.



The global biohazard bag market was valued at

USD 413 million in 2022

and is projected to reach

USD 702 million by 2031 , registering a

CAGR of 6.2%

during the forecast period (2023-2031).

Capacity is further classified as >15 Gallon, 16-30 Gallon, and >30 Gallons. The market leader is less than 15 gallons.

The market is divided into three price categories: premium, medium, and low. The majority of the market is occupied by medium pricing.

The market can be divided into HDPE (High-Density Polyethylene), High Molecular Weight HDPE, LDPE (Low-Density Polyethylene), LLDPE (Linear Low-Density Polyethylene), Polymer, Plastic, PP (Polypropylene), and Others based on material type. HDPE has the most market share.

This section is classified as Modern Trade Channels, third-party online channels, direct-to-customer online channels, wholesalers/suppliers, and local merchants. A third-party online channel holds a large share.

Commercial, industrial, and residential end-use segments can be distinguished. The commercial sector was the market leader.

The section can be divided into very infectious, other infectious, sharps, chemical and pharmaceutical, general healthcare waste, and others based on use. The other infectious portion contributes the most. Depending on the region, the market is analyzed in North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. North America dominates the market.

The key players in the global Biohazard bag market are Stericycle, Merck KGaA, Heathrow Scientific., Thomas Scientific, Daniels Sharpsmart Inc., SP Bel-Art, Transcendia, and VWR International, LLC. , BioMedical Waste Solutions, LLC, Clean Harbors, Inc., Daniels Sharpsmart, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck KGaA, Bel-Art SP Scienceware, TufPak, Dynalon, International Plastics Inc, Desco Medical, Cole-Parmer, and Minigrip LLC.



In July 2023 , Merck announced the expansion of its facilities in Lenexa, Kansas, USA, adding 9,100 square meters of lab space and cell culture medium manufacturing capabilities. In July 2023 , Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches New Reproductive Health Assays to Speed Fertility Research.



Less Than 15 Gallon

16 Gallon-30 Gallon Above 30 Gallon



Premium

Medium Low



HDPE (High-Density Polyethylene)

High Molecular Weight HDPE

LDPE (Low-Density Polyethylene)

LLDPE (Linear Low-Density Polyethylene)

Polymer

Plastic

PP (Polypropylene) Others



Modern Trade Channels

Third-Party Online channels

Direct-to-Customer Online Channels

Wholesalers/Suppliers Local Retailer



Commercial

Industrial Residential



Highly infectious

Other Infectious

Sharps

Chemical and Pharmaceutical

General Healthcare Waste Others