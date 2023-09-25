Infineon And Infypower Cooperate To Expand Presence In New Energy Vehicle Charger Market

Munich, Germany, and Shenzhen, China – 20 September, 2023 – Power semiconductors based on silicon carbide (SiC) offer several advantages, like high efficiency, power density, voltage resistance, and reliability. This creates opportunities for new applications and improved charging station technology innovations. Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY), today announced a collaboration with Infypower, a Chinese market leader in new energy vehicle charging. Infineon will provide INFY with the industry-leading 1200 V CoolSiCTM MOSFET power semiconductor devices to improve the efficiency of electric vehicle charging stations.

“The collaboration between Infineon and Infypower in the field of charging solutions for electric vehicles (EV) provides an excellent system-level technology solution for the local EV charging station industry,” said Dr. Peter Wawer, Division President of Infineon's Green Industrial Power Division.“It will significantly improve charging efficiency, accelerate charging speed, and create a better user experience for owners of electric cars.”

“With Infineon's more than 20 years of continuous advancement in SiC product offering and the strength of integrated technology, Infypower can consolidate and maintain its technological outstanding position in the industry by adopting state-of-the-art product processes and design solutions“, said Qiu Tianquan, President of Infypower China.“We can also set a new standard for charging efficiency of DC chargers for new energy vehicles. As a result, customers can enjoy more convenience and unique value, promoting the healthy development of the EV charging industry.”

SiC's high power density enables the development of high-performance, lightweight, and compact chargers, especially for supercharging stations and ultra-compact wall-mounted DC charging stations. Compared to traditional silicon-based solutions, SiC technology in EV charging stations can increase efficiency by 1 percent, reducing energy losses and operating costs. In a 100 kW charging station, this translates to 1 kWh of electricity savings, saving 270 Euros annually and reducing carbon emissions by 3.5 tons. This drives the increasing adoption of SiC power devices in EV charging modules.

As one of the first SiC power semiconductor manufacturers to use trench gate technology for transistors, Infineon has introduced an advanced design that provides high reliability for chargers. The devices offer a high threshold voltage and simplified gate driving . The CoolSiC MOSFET technology has been subjected to marathon stress tests and gate voltage jump stress tests before commercial release and regularly afterwards in form of monitoring to ensure highest gate reliability.

By integrating Infineon's 1200 V CoolSiC MOSFETs, Infypower's 30 kW DC charging module offers a wide constant power range, high power density, minimal electromagnetic radiation and interference, high protection performance and high reliability. In this way, it is well suited for the fast charging demand of most EVs while possessing a higher efficiency of 1 percent compared with other solutions on the market. Consequently, significant energy savings and carbon dioxide emission reduction are achieved, which are leading at a global level.

About Infypower

Infypower, founded in 2014 and headquartered in Shenzhen, is a world-known high-tech enterprise focusing on power electronics and intelligent control. Leveraging decades of industry experience and global expansion, the company continues to spearhead the advancement and development of the sector. INFY Power provides clients with a multitude of high-performance solutions, including electric vehicle charging modules, smart energy routers, supercharging stations, and photovoltaic energy storage systems. As one of the leaders in the EV charging industry, Infypower has always wielded significant influence. Being an industry pioneer, it is among the first manufacturers to adopt SiC solutions in the design of charger modules. Furthermore, INFY Power is also one of the first companies to utilize Infineon's silicon carbide solutions. More information about Infypower is available at .