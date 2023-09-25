Monday, 25 September 2023 12:13 GMT

Transactions In Connection With Share Buy-Back Program


A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the“Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).

As announced on 4 May 2023, during the fourth phase of the program running from 8 May 2023 up to 2 November 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The fourth phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the“Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday September 18, 2023 to Friday September 22, 2023:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 460,462 7,032,811,033
18 September 2023 580 12,304.3276 7,136,510
19 September 2023 570 12,398.0702 7,066,900
20 September 2023 580 12,613.6379 7,315,910
21 September 2023 580 12,688.3621 7,359,250
22 September 2023 570 12,486.3158 7,117,200
Total 18 - 22 September 2023 2,880 35,995,770
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 3,055 12,498.5090 38,182,945
Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 126,779 1,580,224,509
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 466,397 7,106,989,748
Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 1,918,543 30,560,851,614
18 September 2023 2,315 12,483.2873 28,898,810
19 September 2023 2,276 12,561.5202 28,590,020
20 September 2023 2,315 12,761.8942 29,543,785
21 September 2023 2,315 12,861.1123 29,773,475
22 September 2023 2,276 12,639.9252 28,768,470
Total 18 – 22 September 2023 11,497 145,574,560
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 9,216 12,661.9702 116,692,718
Bought from the Foundation* 2,905 12,661.9666 36,783,013
Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 504,468 6,387,959,905
Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 1,942,161 30,859,901,904

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 207,175 A shares and 875,591 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 6.16% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 25. September 2023

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 5357 1650
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

