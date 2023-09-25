B2C E-Commerce Market Demand Makes Room For New Growth Story |Ebay, ASOS, Walmart Stores

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
B2C E-commerce
Stay up to date with B2C E-commerce Market research offered by HTF MI. Check how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry growth. HTF MI integrates History, Trends, and Forecasts to identify the highest value opportunities, cope with the most critical business challenges and transform the businesses.” - Criag FrancisPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- HTF MI started a latest business research with the Global B2C E-commerce Market Study Forecast till 2029 . This B2C E-commerce market report brings data for the estimated year 2023 and forecasted till 2029 in terms of both, value (USD Trillion) and volume (MT) Market. The study is conducted by applying both top-down and bottom-up approaches and further iterative methods used to validate and size market estimation and trends of the B2C E-commerce market. Additionally, to complement insights EXIM data, consumption, supply and demand Figures, raw price analysis, market revenue, and gross margins. Some of the companies listed in the research study are ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED (China), Amazon.com, Inc. (United States), eBay. Inc. (United States), ASOS (United Kingdom), Flipkart Internet Private Limited (India), macys(United States), Walmart Stores, Inc. (United States), Apple Inc. (United States), pricelineLLC. (United States), Rakuten, Inc. (Japan), Otto Group (Germany) etc.
Market Snapshot
The B2C (Business-to-Consumer) e-commerce market is a segment of electronic commerce that involves the sale of products or services directly from businesses to individual consumers. It has witnessed tremendous growth and transformation over the years, driven by factors such as technological advancements, changing consumer preferences, and the proliferation of online shopping platforms.
The Global B2C E-commerce market was valued at USD 3.65 Trillion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 7.9 Trillion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.9 % during 2023-2028.
Click To get Latest version of SAMPLE Study (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) @
Market Scope / Segment Breakdown
Global B2C E-commerce market has been analyzed on various dimensions that includes market sizing and share analysis in dollar term as well as by volume* and price. The segments included in the market study are mentioned below which has been reviewed both qualitatively and quantitatively.
Based on the type, the market is bifurcated as B2C Retailers, Classified, and On the basis of application, the market is divided as Automotive, Beauty & Personal Care, Books & Stationery, Consumer Electronics, Clothing & Footwear, Sports & Leisure, Travel & Tourism, Media & Entertainment, Information Technology (Software), Others. The Consumer Goods) segment accounted for highest market share in 2022 and is hence expected to be the next fastest growing segment throughout the forecast period.
The report covers information regarding competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global B2C E-commerce market. Some of the players that are profiled in the study are ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED (China), Amazon.com, Inc. (United States), eBay. Inc. (United States), ASOS (United Kingdom), Flipkart Internet Private Limited (India), macys(United States), Walmart Stores, Inc. (United States), Apple Inc. (United States), pricelineLLC. (United States), Rakuten, Inc. (Japan), Otto Group (Germany) etc.
By Geography: North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, China, Japan, India, Middle East, Africa, LATAM, Others
Book Latest Edition of Global B2C E-commerce Market Study @
Qualitative Insights from Study
B2C E-commerce Market Trends
.Mobile Commerce (M-Commerce): Increasing use of smartphones for shopping.
.Omnichannel Retail: Seamlessly integrating online and offline shopping channels.
.Personalization: AI-driven tailored shopping experiences.
.Sustainability: Focus on eco-friendly products and practices.
B2C E-commerce Market Drivers
.Consumer Convenience: Online shopping's ease and accessibility.
.Tech Advancements: Innovations in e-commerce technologies.
.Pandemic Impact: Accelerated digital adoption due to COVID-19.
.Sustainability Awareness: Growing eco-conscious consumer base.
.Social Media Influence: Social platforms driving purchase decisions.
B2C E-commerce Market Opportunity
.Global Expansion: Tapping into international markets.
.Niche Markets: Targeting specialized customer segments.
.Subscription Models: Offering recurring subscription services.
.Marketplace Growth: Expanding product offerings through marketplaces.
Do you Have Any Query? Ask Our Expert @:
Research Objective
.To define and describe the B2C E-commerce segmented by product & service, by application, by end-user, and by region.
.To estimate and forecast the B2C E-commerce by value in USD Trillion.
.To estimate and forecast the market size for various segments with regard to Region Name.
.To profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies.
.To analyze the markets situation with regard to industry trends, prospects, and contribution to the total market by identifying the high-growth segments of the B2C E-commerce and provide the competitive landscape.
.To provide industry attractiveness with help of various tools such as the Porter's five force analysis and the PESTEL analysis.
Market Size Estimation
Top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to validate the Global B2C E-commerce Market size market and estimate the market size for Manufacturers, Type and Regions.
The market estimations in this report are based on the marketed sale price of B2C E-commerce excluding any discounts provided by the manufacturer, distributor, wholesaler or traders. The percentage splits, market shares, and breakdowns of the product segments are derived based on weightages assigned to each of the segments based on their utilization rate and average sale price. The regional splits of the overall B2C E-commerce market and its sub segments are based on the percentage adoption or utilization of the given product in the respective region or country.
Get Detailed TOC and Overview of Report @
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand B2C E-commerce market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
. Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
. Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
. Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
. Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
. Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
. Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
Thanks for reading this article; HTF MI also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive, and tailored research according to clientele objectives. Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise reports like Balkan, China-based, Japanese, German, North American, Europe, or Southeast Asia.
Criag Francis
HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Pvt Ltd
+1 434-322-0091
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
MENAFN25092023003118003196ID1107133620
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.