Livable Cities For The Future By The Global Policy Journal And ORF Unveiled At T20/G20 In Mysuru, India

BOLOGNA, EUROPE, ITALIA, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- We are elated to introduce "Livable Cities For the Future ", a pivotal publication that showcases global best practices for urban regeneration and sustainability. Presented at Think-20, a lead-up to the G20 meetings held in Mysuru, India, the book is a beacon for the future of urban spaces.

Championed by eminent sustainability specialists, Geeta Mehta and Dikshu C. Kukreja, this publication is the combined effort of The Global Policy Journal and the respected Observer Research Foundation (ORF). ORF's esteemed reputation of presenting unbiased, independent analyses on myriad topics, including global governance, security, energy, and the economy, has carved its niche in influencing decisions across government, business, and civil society.

More than just a book, "Livable Cities for the Future" is an imperative. As we grapple with intensifying challenges from climate change, demographic shifts, technological progress, and economic inequalities, this publication lights the way with innovative solutions. It integrates insights from global experts and scholars specializing in urban design and sustainability.

A remarkable inclusion, "A Model of Integral Ecological Regeneration: The Power of Marginal Areas" penned by Sara Roversi, President of the Future Food Institute, elucidates the avant-garde Pollica 2050 initiative. This chapter celebrates the intrinsic synergy between nature and humanity, offering an ecological paradigm where every facet of urban existence, from politics to the economy, is deeply interconnected. The "Pollica 2050 – Mediterranean Living" case study underscores the transformative power of the Mediterranean lifestyle and diet as instruments of ecological rejuvenation, presenting a model for global cities to emulate.

"Furthermore, the concept of "Paideia: Integral Human Education" accentuates the necessity of an all-encompassing education system. This system seeks to cultivate a profound bond between humans and their surroundings, molding the next generation of innovators and visionaries equipped to craft societies that are ecologically balanced, socially united, and economically thriving. Integral to this model is the imperative to safeguard the fertility and longevity of the ecosystem, conditions that are indispensable for an ecosystem ardently committed to protecting and nurturing LIFE."

