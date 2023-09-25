Sabeer Nelli Invites Businesses To Try Their Own Branded Payments

Zil Money Corporation's payment white label services for businesses

TYLER, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Sabeer Nelli, CEO and founder of Zil Money Corporation invites businesses to extend their brand recall in all their financial transactions by easily adopting Zil Money's white label without starting from scratch, providing them with a competitive edge in the market. The platform allows businesses to harness a proven partner's expertise, infrastructure, and resources to create and deliver new products or services.

"Businesses can customize the product or service to match their brand perfectly, promoting brand consistency and boosting customer recognition and loyalty using our service. We empower businesses to focus on what they do best while we take care of the rest," said Nelli.

Zil Money Corporation's White-Label Service offers businesses various payment methods to ensure clients have a seamless and customized experience. This solution includes ACH, Mail Check Services, eCheck, Wire Transfers, Payment Links, and more for personalized online payments. By integrating this service, businesses can strengthen their brand identity, build customer trust, boost revenue, easily expand, and access dedicated customer support while providing advanced financial tools tailored to their brand's needs.

"We are living in a time where business innovation is important. Our white labeling service allows companies to expand their product or service range quickly, enter new markets, and boost their potential for higher revenue," he added.

Sabeer highlights that white labeling is a win-win strategy benefiting the original producer and the white labeling company equally. The original producer can reach a wider audience, expanding their market presence and revenue streams. At the same time, the white-labeling company can expand its product range and enhance its brand recognition without requiring significant development or manufacturing capabilities.

"Our platform is user-friendly, and white label service lets businesses save time and cost," he added. "White labelers can seamlessly use our feature without coding knowledge."

Zil Money Corporation's white-label service is set to transform the way companies approach product and service expansion. Sabeer Nelli encourages businesses of all sizes and industries to explore this innovative solution to stay competitive and thrive in today's constantly evolving market.

Nelli founded Zil Money Corporation, the parent company of OnlineCheckWriter.com, ZilMoney.com, and ZilBank.com, to enhance payment management for small businesses. His expertise and determination drive him to develop innovative solutions tailored to improve the financial management efficiency of SMEs' business needs. He envisions to expand his services globally for small and medium businesses.



