Vantage Fit Partners With QuitSure to Create a Smoke-free Workplace
Vantage Fit, an AI-empowered employee wellness platform, also one of the products of Vantage Circle, announced a strategic partnership with Quitsure, a renowned smoking cessation program, to promote a smoke-free workplace environment.
The collaboration between Vantage Fit and QuitSure is a significant step towards fostering a healthier and more productive workplace by encouraging employees to quit smoking and embrace a smoke-free lifestyle. By leveraging Vantage Fit's expertise in corporate wellness and QuitSure's proven smoking cessation programs, this partnership aims to positively impact the well-being of employees and create a smoke-free work environment.
Vantage Fit is a comprehensive AI-powered employee wellness solution. It is a one-stop solution for corporates of all sizes looking to warrant employee well-being. It focuses on health and fitness by promoting and rewarding healthier lifestyles and habits. With Vantage Fit, users can track physical activity, such as steps and workouts, and map their outdoor workouts and runs using GPS.
Speaking on the partnership, Anjan Pathak, CTO and Co-Founder of Vantage Circle, said“We believe that a smoke-free workplace not only improves the health of employees but also fosters a more vibrant and productive work environment. By integrating QuitSure's expertise in smoking cessation with our wellness programs, we aim to empower our employees to quit smoking and lead healthier, happier lives.”
Ram Chandra, Founder & CEO of QuitSure quoted,“Vantage Circle, our unwavering goal is to advocate for a smoke-free workplace. In this collaboration, our mission goes beyond financial savings; we aspire to curate an environment where the workforce thrives, both in health and in their professional contributions, paving the way for a brighter, smoke-free future.”
About QuitSure: QuitSure is a 6-day app-based quit smoking program. Rooted in scientifically proven psychological principles and molded by the insights of hundreds of thousands of users, it offers a fresh lens to the cessation journey by targeting the core: cravings. It removes your desire to smoke and gives you control over your response to smoking triggers. QuitSure is more than just a digital therapeutic - it's a movement – with thousands of success stories around the world. Its remarkable traction, evidenced by a spot on Google's 2022 Rising Stars and a 4.5+ star rating, showcases its efficacy and transformative power. For more information, please visit:
About Vantage Circle: Vantage Circle is a global HR Tech company revolutionizing employee engagement with its unique and affordable platform for recognition, well-being, rewards, feedback, and exclusive perks. With Vantage Circle's holistic platform, companies only need one platform to focus on the four major engagement areas: rewards and recognition, corporate discounts, employee feedback, and employee wellness. The company's innovative and research-based solutions are designed to unlock employee engagement and unleash employee potential to drive productivity. Currently, the user base is a massive 2M+ employees from leading corporations like Infosys, WIPRO, Airtel, Bosch, Tata Communication, and many more.
