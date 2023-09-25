Sun Protection Products Market Will Register A Steady Rise At A CAGR Of 6.6% By 2031 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy)
In the realm of sun protection products market analysis reveals a consistent upward trajectory, with its total worth projected to reach US$ 15.3 billion in the year 2021. Anticipated sales indicate a robust growth rate, expected to surge at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% through the year 2031.
Increasing health concerns and a growing awareness of the adverse effects associated with artificial and chemical-based products have spurred the demand for organic alternatives, both in developed and developing regions. Consumers are increasingly favoring sun care products with green labels, a trend that has catalyzed a notable increase in the global production of sun protection products.
Key findings of the Sun Protection Products market study:
Regional breakdown of the Sun Protection Products market based on predefined taxonomy. Innovative manufacturing processes implemented by Sun Protection Products vendors in detail. Region-wise and country-wise fragmentation of the Sun Protection Products market to grasp the revenue, and growth outlook in these areas. Changing preferences among consumers across various regions and countries. Factors (Positive and Negative) impacting the growth of the global Sun Protection Products market.
Competitive landscape:
Sun care product suppliers are focusing on strengthening their online presence and spending on research & development (R&D) to strengthen their footprint
Multinational sun protection product companies are focusing on expanding their manufacturing facilities and acquiring local players in order to diversify their product offerings.
L'Oréal S.A. is the leading player which holds 17% market share of the total sun protection products market. The company focuses on developing disruptive scientific and technological innovations in every cosmetics category. Company research & innovation regarding hair care products will rise as it strives to meet consumer expectations. R&D capabilities of Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. and Procter & Gamble Company has made them top competitors in the sun protection products market. Company business model relies on continued growth and innovation of product & brands, as well as creation of new innovative products. Japanese company Shiseido Co., Ltd also holds a significant share in the overall market. The company established VISION 2020 strategy in the year 2018 to rebuild the business foundation and thoroughly resolve structural issues of business in Japan and overseas. Also, the company's 'prestige first' strategy focuses on 4 new brands.
Key Companies Profiled:
L'Oréal S.A. Unilever PLC Procter & Gamble Kao Corp. Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. Avon Products, Inc. Christian Dior SE Beiersdorf AG Groupe Clarins Bioderma Laboratories Burt's Bees Estee Lauder Unilever Coty Inc.
Segmentation of Sun Protection Products Industry Research:
By Product Type:
Sun Care Products
SPF-15-29 SPF-30-55 SPF-55+ After Sun Products Self-Tanning Care Products
By Form:
Sun ProtectionCreams Sun ProtectionGels Sun ProtectionLotions Sun Protection Powder Sun ProtectionWipes Sun ProtectionSprays Sun ProtectionNatural Oils Other Forms
Ecamsule-based Sun Protection Products Avobenzone-based Sun Protection Products Oxybenzone-based Sun Protection Products Titanium Dioxide-based Sun Protection Products Zinc Oxide-based Sun Protection Products Natural Oils
Raspberry Seed Oil Wheat germ Oil Avocado Oil Hazelnut Oil Carrot Seed Oil Other Suncare Natural Oils
Sun Protection Sticks Sun ProtectionTubes
<50 grams 50 grams – 100 grams 101 grams – 200 grams >200 grams Bottle Packaging for Sun Protection Products
50 ml – 100 ml 101 ml – 200 ml 201 ml – 300 ml Other Packaging Types
Sun Protection Products for Males Sun Protection Products for Females Unisex Sun Protection Products
Modern Trade of Sun Protection Products Sun Protection Products Sold at Convenience Stores Sun Protection Products Sold at Departmental Stores Sun Protection Products Sold at Professional Salons Sun Protection Products Sold at Drug Stores Sun Protection Products Sold at Specialty Stores Online Sales of Sun Protection Products Other Sales Channels
Questionnaire answered in the Market outlook Report of Sun Protection Products include:
What is the key strategy deployed by large players to maximize Sun Protection Products Market growth? What are the main challenges faced by players in the Sun Protection Products market Demand? With the advent of technological advancement, how will the Sun Protection Products market landscape change over the forecast period? What does player bring to the table which is unique as a strategy, and is easy to emulate for new investors in the Sun Protection Products market size?
