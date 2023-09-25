Sun Protection Products Market Will Register A Steady Rise At A CAGR Of 6.6% By 2031 X Herald

Increasing health concerns and a growing awareness of the adverse effects associated with artificial and chemical-based products have spurred the demand for organic alternatives, both in developed and developing regions. Consumers are increasingly favoring sun care products with green labels, a trend that has catalyzed a notable increase in the global production of sun protection products.

Key findings of the Sun Protection Products market study:



Regional breakdown of the Sun Protection Products market based on predefined taxonomy.

Innovative manufacturing processes implemented by Sun Protection Products vendors in detail.

Region-wise and country-wise fragmentation of the Sun Protection Products market to grasp the revenue, and growth outlook in these areas.

Changing preferences among consumers across various regions and countries. Factors (Positive and Negative) impacting the growth of the global Sun Protection Products market.

Competitive landscape:

Sun care product suppliers are focusing on strengthening their online presence and spending on research & development (R&D) to strengthen their footprint

Multinational sun protection product companies are focusing on expanding their manufacturing facilities and acquiring local players in order to diversify their product offerings.



L'Oréal S.A. is the leading player which holds 17% market share of the total sun protection products market. The company focuses on developing disruptive scientific and technological innovations in every cosmetics category. Company research & innovation regarding hair care products will rise as it strives to meet consumer expectations.

R&D capabilities of Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. and Procter & Gamble Company has made them top competitors in the sun protection products market. Company business model relies on continued growth and innovation of product & brands, as well as creation of new innovative products. Japanese company Shiseido Co., Ltd also holds a significant share in the overall market. The company established VISION 2020 strategy in the year 2018 to rebuild the business foundation and thoroughly resolve structural issues of business in Japan and overseas. Also, the company's 'prestige first' strategy focuses on 4 new brands.

Key Companies Profiled:



L'Oréal S.A.

Unilever PLC

Procter & Gamble

Kao Corp.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Avon Products, Inc.

Christian Dior SE

Beiersdorf AG

Groupe Clarins

Bioderma Laboratories

Burt's Bees

Estee Lauder

Unilever Coty Inc.

Segmentation of Sun Protection Products Industry Research:

By Product Type:



Sun Care Products



SPF-15-29



SPF-30-55

SPF-55+

After Sun Products Self-Tanning Care Products

By Form:



Sun ProtectionCreams

Sun ProtectionGels

Sun ProtectionLotions

Sun Protection Powder

Sun ProtectionWipes

Sun ProtectionSprays

Sun ProtectionNatural Oils Other Forms

By Ingredient:



Ecamsule-based Sun Protection Products

Avobenzone-based Sun Protection Products

Oxybenzone-based Sun Protection Products

Titanium Dioxide-based Sun Protection Products

Zinc Oxide-based Sun Protection Products

Natural Oils



Raspberry Seed Oil



Wheat germ Oil



Avocado Oil



Hazelnut Oil



Carrot Seed Oil Other Suncare Natural Oils

By Packaging Type:



Sun Protection Sticks



10 – 20 grams

>20 grams

Sun ProtectionTubes



<50 grams



50 grams – 100 grams



101 grams – 200 grams

>200 grams

Bottle Packaging for Sun Protection Products



50 ml – 100 ml



101 ml – 200 ml

201 ml – 300 ml Other Packaging Types

By Customer Orientation:



Sun Protection Products for Males

Sun Protection Products for Females Unisex Sun Protection Products

By Sales Channel:



Modern Trade of Sun Protection Products

Sun Protection Products Sold at Convenience Stores

Sun Protection Products Sold at Departmental Stores

Sun Protection Products Sold at Professional Salons

Sun Protection Products Sold at Drug Stores

Sun Protection Products Sold at Specialty Stores

Online Sales of Sun Protection Products Other Sales Channels

