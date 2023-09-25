Animal Genetics Market Is Growing At CAGR Of 6.2% By 2032 X Herald

The global market for animal genetics is being driven by the use of cutting-edge technology to treat animal diseases, expanding meat consumption, soaring demand for high-quality proteins, and rising pet ownership and companion animal spending. The market for animal genetics is anticipated to expand at a respectable compound yearly growth rate of 6.2% from 2022 to 2032 as a result of the aforementioned causes.

Key Drivers:



Surge In Development Of New Genetic Tools And Techniques For Improving Animal Traits Such As Disease Resistance And Increased Productivity Has Boosted The Growth Of Animal Genetics Market.

Rise In Demand For Animal-Based Food Products In Various Developed Economies Such As Meats, Dairy And Eggs, Is Driving The Need For Genetically Superior Animals To Improve Production Efficiency.

Governments In Many Countries Are Investing Significantly In Animal Breeding Programs To Enhance The Quality And Competitiveness Of Their Livestock Industries, Providing A Boost To The Animal Genetics Market.

Growing Concern For Animal Welfare Is Leading To Increased Demand For Genetically Superior Animals That Are Better Able To Withstand The Conditions Of Modern Animal Husbandry.

Also, The Use Of Precision Livestock Farming Techniques, Such As The Use Of Sensors And Data Analytics To Improve Decision-Making, Is Driving Demand For Genetically Superior Animals. The Increasing Focus On Sustainable Agriculture Is Boosting The Demand For Animals That Are Genetically Superior In Terms Of Their Ability To Adapt To Changing Environmental Conditions.

Competitive Landscape

The Animal Genetics Market Is Largely Consolidated, With A Small Number Of Large Companies Dominating The Market. These Companies Have Significant Resources And Expertise, Which Has Allowed Them To Develop Comprehensive Product Portfolios And Establish Strong Relationships With Customers. Additionally, These Companies Have Been Able To Invest Heavily In Research And Development, Enabling Them To Stay At The Forefront Of Technological Advancements In The Animal Genetics Market.

For Instance,



In 2022, CRV Launched Its New Genome Sequencing Platform, Which Uses Low-Cost Genome Sequencing To Rapidly Identify Genetic Variations That Contribute To Important Traits.

In 2021, Zoetis Launched Its New Animal Welfare Platform, Which Uses Artificial Intelligence And Machine Learning Algorithms To Improve Animal Breeding And Production While Also Promoting Animal Welfare. The National Institute Of Food And Agriculture (NIFA) Committed USD 5 Bn In January 2022 To Genetically Improve Livestock Production Across The Globe.

Opportunities:



The Animal Genetics Market Has Significant Potential For Growth In Developing Countries, Particularly In Regions With Rapidly Growing Livestock Industries. The Development Of New Genetic Tools And Technologies Presents Significant Opportunities For Growth In The Animal Genetics Market, Particularly In Areas Such As Precision Livestock Farming And Gene Editing. Moreover, The Increasing Focus On Sustainable Agriculture Presents Significant Opportunities For Growth In The Animal Genetics Market, As Demand For Animals That Are Genetically Superior In Terms Of Their Ability To Adapt To Changing Environmental Conditions Grows.

Key Segments Profiled in the Animal Genetics Industry Survey



By Product Type :



Live Animals





Bovine





Porcine





Poultry





Canine





Piscine



Others



Genetic Material





Semen





Embryo



Others

Genetic Testing

By Region :



North America



Latin America



Western Europe



Eastern Europe



APEJ



Japan Middle East & Africa

Regional Landscape:



North America Is Expected To Offer Lucrative Opportunities Due To Government Initiatives, And High Consumption Of Animal-Derived-Proteins. East Asia Animal Genetics Market Is Predicted To Grow Exponentially Due To High Population Density That Put Constant Pressure On Food Producers To Raise Livestock Production. Moreover, The Animal Healthcare System Has Been Steadily Growing, Which Is Creating Chances for participants To Offer Efficient Animal Testing Protocols.

Key Questions Covered in the Animal Genetics Market Report



What is the projected value of the Animal Genetics Market in 2023?

At what rate will the global Animal Genetics Market grow until 2033?

Which are the factors hampering the growth in the Animal Genetics Market?

Which region is expected to lead in the global Animal Genetics Market from 2023 to 2033?

Which are the factors driving the Animal Genetics Market during the forecast period? What is the expected market value of the Animal Genetics Market during the forecast period?

