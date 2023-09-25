Prefabricated Homes Market Is Further Expected To Surpass A Valuation Of USD 288.68 Billion By 2032 X Herald

market research report by Fact.MR, (Leading business and competitive intelligence provider) on global Prefabricated Homes market sales initiates with an outlook of the market, followed by the scrutiny of the demand and consumption volumes and share and size of various end-use segments

The global prefabricated homes market valuation is USD 149.52 Billion in 2022. The market is further expected to surpass a valuation of USD 288.68 Billion by end of 2032. The industry is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 6.8% in the forecast period.

Key Companies Profiled



Champion Home Builders, Inc.

Deltec Homes

Lindal Cedar Homes, Inc

Wisconsin Log Homes, Inc

Cavco Industries Inc. Clayton Homes. Inc.

Competitive Landscape

The market of prefabricated homes market is consolidated in nature as only a few key companies operating in the construction industry hold the major share. The newer entrants are trying to capture the white space available through the development of better designs for prefabricated homes.

In the global market for prefabricated homes several developers, are primarily converging on developing advanced versions of homes. The companies engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of prefabricated homes are focused on expanding their business sustainability.

The companies like Red Sea Housing and Blu homes announced their merger in the field of manufacturing customized homes and layouts. As per the source these companies produce 40% of homes with technologies that ensure energy efficiency and features such as thermal insulation.

Regional Outlook

The USA in North America dominates the share in the prefabricated homes market owing to USD 20.2 Billion in 2021. The North American markets are anticipated to drive this industry owing to the rise in demand and the presence of major players. Europe is likely to get a major growth rate in the forecast period.

Germany is likely to dominate in the European region in forecast period. The market in Asia is anticipated to be led by China where it is likely to gain USD 38.2 Billion by 2026. China, Japan, and Canada are likely to gain the maximum share in the forecast period owing to growth in a cluster of the regional construction industry.

Asia Pacific is likely to gain a majority of share in this market as it is attributed to rising construction activities and demand in the commercial segment. Proactive government policies are promoting eco-friendly manufacturing which is likely to open opportunities for this market.

Prefabricated Homes Market : Segmentation



By Material Type :



Wood



Glass

Steel

By Type of Home :



Modular



Penelised



Pre-cut

Shipping Container

By Region :



North America



Latin America



Europe



South Asia



East Asia



Oceania



Middle East & Africa (MEA) Emerging Countries

