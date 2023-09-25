Uttarakhand Earthquake: Quake Of Magnitude 3.0 Jolts Uttarkashi

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Uttarakhand earthquake: An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.0 struck Uttarkashi district in Uttarakhand on September 25, as reported by the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The earthquake occurred at 8:35 am and had a depth of 5 km.Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels :rocket: Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!NCS shared the details of the earthquake on social media platform X (formerly twitter), stating, \"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.0, Occurred on 25-09-2023, 08:35:54 IST, Lat: 31.07 & Long: 77.98, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, India.\"Also read: Vande Bharat Express: From seat colours to aerosol based fire detection: Check out THESE 10 upgraded featuresIn the previous week, Himachal Pradesh's Mandi and Chamba districts also experienced mild earthquakes, measuring 2.8 and 2.1 on the Richter Scale, according to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Moreover, today two more earthquakes jolted two different regions in India. While one earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3 struck Bay of Bengal at 09:38:11 IST. The earthquake's epicenter was located at a latitude of 8.76 and a longitude of 87.95, with a depth of 37 kilometers as reported by National Center for Seismology. Another one earlier today with a magnitude of 4.3 jolted Andaman Sea at 02:31:50 IST. The earthquake's epicentre was located at latitude 7.57 and longitude 94.81, with a depth of 35 kilometers as reported by National Center for Seismology.(With inputs from ANI)
