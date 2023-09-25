US Issues Record Number Of Visas To Indian Students Amid India-Canada Row 25% Given To India

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "US has issued a record number of over 90,000 visas to Indian students this summer. The US Mission added that this summer from June -August, one in four student visas worldwide was issued to Indians.In a post on X, the US Embassy in India wrote,“The US Mission in India is pleased to announce that we issued a record number – over 90,000 – of student visas this Summer/ in June, July, and August. This summer almost one in four student visas worldwide was issued right here in India! Congratulations and best wishes to all the students who have chosen the United States to make their higher education goals a reality! That's a wrap! With teamwork and innovation, we ensured that all qualified applicants reached their programs on time.”
