(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S 25 September 2023
Announcement no. 93/2023
Data on debtor composition
Pursuant to S. 24 of the Capital Markets Act, we hereby publish data on debtor composition in bonds issued by Jyske Realkredit. Please find the data in the attached file.
The information will also be available on Jyske Realkredit's web site at jyskerealkredit.com.
MENAFN25092023004107003653ID1107133561
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.