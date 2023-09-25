Kualitee Wins 29 Badges In G2's Fall 2023 Reports

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) On September 12, 2023, G2, the world's largest software marketplace, released its Fall 2023 reports.
UNITED STATES, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Kualitee, a complete test management platform , has been awarded 29 badges in G2's Fall 2023 reports, for its outstanding rankings in the Test Management, Software Testing, and Bug Tracking categories. This recognition reiterates Kualitee's position as a leading software testing tool in the market.
G2's quarterly reports help businesses find the best software and service providers by ranking them based on user reviews and other factors, like market presence and customer satisfaction.
Some of Kualitee's prominent badge titles include Leader, Best Meets Requirements, Easiest to Use, Momentum Leader, and Best Est. ROI. Kualitee has also been rated #1 for Market Presence in Small-Business Test Management.
Here's a breakdown of Kualitee's wins:
1.Leader - Asia Pacific Test Management
2.Leader - Asia Test Management
3.Leader - Asia Pacific Software Testing
4.Leader - Asia Software Testing
5.Leader - Mid-Market Asia Test Management
6.Leader - Mid-Market Asia Pacific Test Management
7.Leader - Mid-Market Asia Pacific Software Testing
8.Leader - Mid-Market Asia Software Testing
9.Easiest To Use - Mid-Market Test Management
10.Best Meets Requirements - Mid-Market Test Management
11.Leader - Mid-Market Test Management
12.Leader - Mid-Market Software Testing
13.Leader - Mid-Market Bug Tracking
14.Best Estimated ROI - Mid-Market Test Management
15.Leader - Small-Business Test Management
16.Leader - Small-Business Software Testing
17.Leader - Test Management
18.Leader - Software Testing
19.Momentum Leader - Test Management
20.Momentum Leader - Software Testing
21.High Performer - Asia Bug Tracking
22.High Performer - Asia Pacific Bug Tracking
23.High Performer - Asia DevOps
24.High Performer - Asia Pacific DevOps
25.High Performer - Bug Tracking
26.High Performer - Small-Business Asia DevOps
27.High Performer - Small-Business Asia Pacific DevOps
28.High Performer - Mid-Market Asia DevOps
29.High Performer - Mid-Market Asia Pacific DevOps
Khurram Javed Mir, Kualitee's Founder and CMO, stated: "Test management is essential for quality software. At Kualitee, we are passionate about helping users deliver high-quality software, and are thrilled to earn these accolades by G2 in their Fall reports."
Kualitee, with its feature-rich suite and user-friendly interface, makes testing more efficient and enjoyable for teams. It combines test management and defect tracking tools into a single platform, helping teams deliver high-quality software on time and within budget.
About G2:
G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, helping more than 80 million people every year make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Every month, more than five million people visit G2's site to gain unique insights. For more information, go to G2.
About Kualitee:
Kualitee is a comprehensive test management tool, that covers your testing needs end-to-end and lets you manage your testing process with ease. It is a product of Kualitatem, a TMMi Level 4 Quality Assurance and Software Testing services provider , serving a global clientele. Equipped with a plethora of useful features, Kualitee offers process control, team collaboration, and value for money. It is easy-to-use and facilitates your testing process, including your data management, suites, and scripts (both automated and manual). For more information, go to Kualitee.com.
