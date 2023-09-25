Somali leader, US Defense Secretary discuss Al-Shabaab fight

(MENAFN) Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud engaged in a significant meeting with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on a pivotal Sunday in Djibouti. During their extensive discussions, a range of critical issues took center stage, reflecting the collaborative efforts between the two nations.



Foremost among the topics addressed was the ongoing battle against the al-Qaeda-affiliated extremist organization, al-Shabaab. The talks underscored the importance of continued cooperation in confronting this shared threat to regional and international security. Both leaders affirmed their commitment to the fight against terrorism, emphasizing the need for joint initiatives and strategies.



Another salient point of discussion was the Somalia-US security partnership, a cornerstone of their diplomatic relations. The leaders acknowledged the importance of strengthening this alliance to bolster Somalia's security apparatus and contribute to regional stability. Enhancing the capabilities of Somali security forces featured prominently in their dialogue, highlighting the mutual commitment to fostering a safer environment in Somalia.

