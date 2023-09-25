Scania advocates decarbonisation and circularity at Busworld

SODERTALJE, Sweden, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At Busworld 2023, Scania will launch a new battery electric bus platform by presenting the low-entry BEV chassis for class 1- and class 2 operations. Participants will get to view a Scania Castrosua LE 4x2 which is developed on the new platform. Along with this, new charging and e-mobility solutions will be introduced to support optimal BEV implementation and operations.



The upgraded version of Scania Touring and an LBG/LNG version of the Scania Irizar i6s Efficient will also be exhibited as Scania continues to call attention to the need for biofuels and the potential economic and sustainable benefits related to it.



Recently introduced product features and services within safety and digitalisation, such as the new Smart Dash driver display will be showcased. A team of experts will be available at Hall 4, Booth 404 during the 6-day event in Brussels from 7 – 12 October 2023. They will share knowledge, answer questions, guide, and demonstrate to participants the features and benefits of the latest innovations.



"The event is a great opportunity to meet and discuss with customers, partners, and other stakeholders in the sector. We are continuously aligning our operations and solutions towards sustainable development and are focused on managing our impact on people and the environment throughout the value chain. Our new e-mobility solutions are excellent examples and we are really excited to bring this to market," says Tobias Siöström, Marketing Communications Manager, People Transport Solutions.



Innovation is transforming the transport industry, leading to modern technologies in electrification, automation, and connectivity. It opens doors to more efficient and safer transport and makes the shift to more sustainable transport possible. At the world's biggest exhibition for the bus and coach industry, Scania will join international participants in dialogues and share knowledge and experiences about the future of the bus industry.

