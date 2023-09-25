Nail Art Printer Market Set To Blossom With A 6.2% CAGR, Reaching US$ 1.20 Billion By 2031 | TMR Study

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Nail Art Printer Market
Increase in demand for anime-inspired Japanese nail art and changing lifestyle and outlook
WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , USA, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The global Nail Art Printer Market is on an upward trajectory, driven by factors such as the popularity of anime-inspired Japanese nail art and the increasing adoption of western lifestyle among women. In 2021, the market was valued at an impressive US$ 668.3 million. According to industry experts, it is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.2% from 2022 to 2031, with an estimated value of US$ 1.20 billion by the end of 2031.
In recent years, the beauty industry has witnessed a remarkable surge in innovation, and one of the latest trends to take the world by storm is nail art printing. Nail art printers, available in various types and catering to both residential and commercial markets, have captured the imagination of individuals looking to express their creativity through stunning nail designs. In this blog, we delve into the Nail Art Printer Market, exploring its current state and the factors contributing to its rapid growth.
Key Factors Fuelling Market Growth
Anime-Inspired Nail Art: The rise in demand for anime-inspired Japanese nail art has significantly contributed to the Nail Art Printer Market's growth. These intricate and eye-catching designs are captivating a global audience.
Changing Lifestyles: Women, both in residential and commercial settings, are becoming more independent and are investing in grooming products. Nail art printers offer a convenient and creative way to express one's style.
Innovation and Development: Leading companies in the market are investing in research and development activities to introduce new products and nail accessories. This not only drives market growth but also creates fresh opportunities for consumers.
Market Analysis
The Nail Art Printer Market is subjected to a thorough cross-segment analysis at both regional and country levels. Qualitative analysis covers various aspects such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, key trends, Porter's Five Forces analysis, value chain analysis, and key trend analysis.
Competition Landscape
In 2021, market share analysis revealed several prominent players in the industry. Company profiles include an overview, product portfolio, sales footprint, key subsidiaries or distributors, strategy & recent developments, and key financials.
Key Companies in the Market
Amy Beauty Equipment
Auto Nail
Create Beauty Technology Company Limited
FUNAI ELECTRIC CO., LTD.
Guangzhou Taiji Electronic Co., Ltd.
Koizumi Seiki Corporation
Nailgogo
Qingdao Magnetic Digital Co., Ltd.
Shenzhen Tuoshi Network Communications Co., Ltd.
YINGHE ELECTRONIC INSTRUMENTS CO., LTD.
Market Segmentation
Type: Nail art printers are categorized into two types: Stamping and Built-in-Computer, catering to different user preferences.
Application: These printers find applications in both Residential and Commercial settings, offering flexibility and versatility.
Distribution Channel: Nail art printers are available through both Online and Offline channels, making them accessible to a wide range of consumers.
Regions Covered
The Nail Art Printer Market is not confined to a specific region; it spans the globe with coverage in:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
South America
The Nail Art Printer Market is a testament to the ever-evolving beauty industry, where technology meets creativity. As demand continues to rise, manufacturers are innovating to meet the diverse needs of consumers. Whether you're an individual looking to express yourself through unique nail designs or a business owner seeking to offer cutting-edge nail art services, the Nail Art Printer Market has something for everyone. With its promising growth trajectory, it's an exciting industry to watch and be a part of in the coming years.
