Egg Yolk Lecithin Market Is Set To Witness Impressive CAGR 6% By 2029 X Herald

According to a recent study by Fact.MR, the egg yolk lecithin market is on a steady growth trajectory, projected to surpass revenues of US$ 480 million by 2028. The fast-paced and busy lifestyles of consumers have led to a significant rise in the demand for processed and packaged foods, fueling the need for egg yolk lecithin as an effective emulsifying agent.

Egg Yolk Lecithin Market: Food & Beverage Industry Accounts for over Half Market Share:

Egg yolk lecithin finds adoption across a wide range of industries, with the food & beverage industry foreseen to hold over half market share, in terms of both value and volume. Egg yolk lecithin serves as an effective emulsifier in the production of processed and packaged food products. Extensive adoption in the production of ready-to-eat meals, and processed meat that include liver sausages and salami, will continue to foster growth of the egg yolk lecithin market.

Packaged food industry has observed a significant rise in light of changing consumer perception about their dietary patterns. Inclining preference of consumers toward packaged food products is an end-result of their changing lifestyles, which includes long working hours, rising number of female working population, and fast access to packaged foods that are available in various cuisines. These factors will bode well for future growth of the egg yolk lecithin market.

Competitive landscape:

The companies in the egg yolk lecithin market have employed intelligent strategies to establish themselves as the monopoly holders in the market with strategic acquisitions and geographical expansion into newer markets.

Merck KgaA acquired around 5 companies in the last 5 years in a bid to increase its production and technological capabilities. The company acquired Intermolecular Inc., in Sept 2019, Bssn Software in Aug 2019, and Versum Materials Inc. in April 2019.

Another key player in the market, Cargill Inc. strategically invested in Asian and Latin American markets, so as to improve its footprints in the egg yolk lecithin markets in these regions. The company recently invested more than US$ 500 Mn in various Asian markets including Singapore, Thailand, and Philippines etc.

Cargill also invested $150 Mn in 2018 in the Brazilian market to become one of the largest food ingredient company in the region.

Royal DSM upgraded its production facility in China to meet the demand of egg yolk lecithin in the region, while Fresnius Kabi AG expanded its production in North Carolina, USA, with a US$100 Mn investment.

Companies are also keeping a tab on developing egg yolk lecithin-based products, which fulfil certain claims and certifications. For example, Nikko Chemicals announced launch of Halal-certified cosmetic ingredients in August 2019.

Continuous research is carried out, both by corporations and individuals to utilize egg yolk lecithin to its full potential. One such example of such research is development of anesthesia for dogs carried out in 2014.

Researchers have also developed lecithin-based nanoparticles, which may prove to be a breakthrough product causing a tectonic shift in the realms of egg yolk lecithin market.

