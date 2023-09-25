Food Vacuum Drying Machine Market Is Forecasted To Hit US$ 2.05 Billion By 2033: Fact.MR Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rockville, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This study by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, reveals that the global Food Vacuum Drying Machine Market stands at US$ 1.27 billion in 2023 and is forecasted to reach US$ 2.05 billion by the end of 2033. Sales of food vacuum drying machines in the North American region are estimated to be more than any other regional market over the next ten years. Rise in global population numbers has subsequently resulted in high demand for food products and pushed the food industry towards expansion. Food manufacturers are turning toward food vacuum drying machines to improve their production capabilities without compromising food safety. Investments in R&D of novel food processing equipment are also creating new opportunities for food vacuum drying machine companies. For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:



Food vacuum drying machine brands are turning towards collaborations and partnerships to amplify their business potential and bring in more cash.

In July 2023, NuWave Research Inc., a renowned industrial microwave solutions provider, revealed that it was going to be the supplier of a novel Rapid Low Temperature Dehydration System. The company became the vendor for the B.C. Food and Beverage Innovation Centre at the University of British Columbia (UBC) and the construction of this innovation center is slated to be completed in early 2024.

Key Takeaways from Market Study



The global food vacuum drying machine market is valued at of US$ 1.27 billion in 2023.

Demand for food vacuum drying machines is projected to rise at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2033.

The market is anticipated to reach US$ 2.05 billion by 2033-end.

Increasing investments in the food industry, growing world population, expansion of food production capacity, advancements in drying technology, and rising consumption of convenience foods are key market drivers.

Volatility in the industrial automation landscape and economic imbalance are major threats to global market growth over the next ten years.

Food vacuum drying machine sales in North America account for around 30% share of the global market in 2023. Continuous vacuum freeze belt dryer shipments are projected to account for more than 35% of the global market share by the end of the study period.

“Optimization of food vacuum drying process to boost productivity and profitability should be the top priority of manufacturers around the world,” says a Fact.MR analyst

Key Segments of Food Vacuum Drying Machine Industry Research Report

By Product Type By Operating Principle By Mesh Type By Material Type

Continuous Vacuum Belt Dryers

Continuous Vacuum Freeze Belt Dryers

Vacuum Drying Cabinets Pilot Vacuum Dryers

Direct Drying Indirect Drying

Plain Weave

Twill Weave

Plain Dutch Weave

Twill Dutch Weave

Reverse Dutch Weave Five Heddle Weave

Polyester

Polyamide

Poly-ether-ether-ketone Others



Competitive Landscape

Top-tier food vacuum drying machine manufacturers are focusing on launching new products and services that allow them to enhance their revenue generation potential.

In March 2022, EnWave Corporation, a renowned provider of vacuum microwave dehydration services, opened up its REVworx vacuum microwave toll processing facility for on-demand use. The facility caters to all types of food companies.

Key Companies Profiled



GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

Hegatec Engineering GmbH

BINDER GmbH

OKAWARA MFG. Co. LTD.

ANDRITZ AG

Turatti Group

Devex Verfahrenstechnik GmbH (KAHL Group)

Bucher Unipektin AG

EnWave Corporation

Hosokawa Micron B.V. HEINKEL Drying and Separation Group

Winning Strategy

Established as well new food vacuum drying machine companies should focus on product innovation if they want to stay relevant in the global competitive landscape for the years to come. Manufacturers also need to make efforts to create products that have minimal maintenance costs to boost their business potential in underdeveloped and developing economies.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global food vacuum drying machine market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on product type (continuous vacuum belt dryers, continuous vacuum freeze belt dryers, vacuum drying cabinets, pilot vacuum dryers), operating principle (direct drying, indirect drying), mesh type (plain weave, twill weave, plain dutch weave, twill dutch weave, reverse dutch weave, five heddle weave), and material (polyester, polyamide, poly-ether-ether-ketone, others), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

