Rising Prevalence Boosts Neuropathic Pain Market In Developing Nations

Neuropathic Pain Market Size

Neuropathic pain is pain caused by damage or disease affecting the somatosensory nervous system

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Allied Market Research added new research on Neuropathic Pain Market - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast,2023-2032.

Which market perspectives are enlightened in the Neuropathic Pain Market report?

Neuropathic pain is pain caused by damage or disease affecting the somatosensory nervous system. This pain is associated with abnormal sensations called dysesthesia or pain from normally non-painful stimuli. It may have continuous and episodic components. The latter resemble stabbings or electric shocks. It often causes nerve damage or malfunctioning of nervous system. The impact of nerve damage can cause change in nerve function both at the site of the injury and areas around it. One example of neuropathic pain is called phantom limb syndrome, which is a rare condition. It occurs when an arm or a leg has been removed due to illness or injury, but the brain still gets pain messages from the nerves that carries impulses from the missing limb. These nerves misfire and cause pain.

Diabetes is the most common indication for neuropathic pain. Increase in geriatric population across the globe is expected to drive the demand for neuropathic pain management services, as the prevalence of painful diabetic neuropathy is 16% in the global elderly population suffering from diabetes. Rise in prevalence of diabetes & cancer, approval of novel treatment options for neuropathic pain, surge in number of pain management centers, and increase in demand for treatment of neuropathic pain are the major factors expected to drive the growth of the global neuropathic pain market. Other trends driving the market growth rapidly. Moreover, increase in demand for neuropathic pain market drugs and introduction of latest products for the treatment of neuropathic pain boost the growth of the market. Well-established healthcare infrastructure and increase in reimbursements are further expected to propel the growth of the global neuropathic pain market. Furthermore, pharmaceutical companies are focusing on development of improved drugs to cater to the unmet needs of patients suffering from neuropathic pain, which supplements the market growth. However, severe side effects of opioids and steroids and rapid rise in costs of branded drugs are some of the factors likely to restrain the growth of the global neuropathic pain market during the forecast period.

The global neuropathic pain market is segmented based on drug class, indication, distribution channel, and region. Depending on drug class, the market is divided into tricyclic antidepressants, opioids, capsaicin cream, and steroids. By indication, it is categorized into diabetic neuropathy, spinal stenosis, and chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy. On the basis of distribution channel, it is classified into retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, and online pharmacies. Region wise, the market has been analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Request Sample Copy of Report:

Key Takeaways:

Executive Summary: It covers a summary of the most vital studies, the Worldwide market increasing rate, modest circumstances, market trends, drivers and problems as well as macroscopic pointers.

Study Analysis: This covers major players, vital market segments, the scope of the products offered in the Methadone market, the years measured and the study points.

Competitive Analysis: In this segment each player is screened based on a products, services, value, SWOT analysis, growth and other significant features.

Geographic Analysis: This Neuropathic Pain Market report analyses data on the basis of production, sales, imports & exports, and key players in all regional markets.

Neuropathic Pain Market Segments:

By Drug class :

Tricyclic Antidepressants

Opioids

Capsaicin Cream

Steroids

Others



By Indication:

Diabetic Neuropathy

Spinal Stenosis

Chemotherapy-induced Peripheral Neuropathy



By Technology:

Direct Digital Radiology

Computed Digital Radiology



By Distribution channel:

Retail Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Others



By Region:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Rest of LAMEA)



Competitive Landscape:

Astellas Pharma Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Pfizer Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Sanofi S.A

AstraZeneca, Biogen Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Baxter Healthcare Corporation



Request for Customization



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

This report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the current neuropathic pain market trends and neuropathic pain market forecast estimations, which assists to identify the prevailing neuropathic pain market opportunities.

An in-depth neuropathic pain market analysis includes analysis of various regions is anticipated to provide a detailed understanding of the current trends to enable stakeholders formulate region-specific plans.

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the growth of the global neuropathic pain market is provided.

Region-wise and country-wise neuropathic pain market conditions are comprehensively analyzed in this report.

The projections in this report are made by analyzing the current neuropathic pain market trends and future market potential in terms of value.

An extensive analysis of various regions provides insights that are expected to allow companies to strategically plan their business moves.

Key market players within the neuropathic pain market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps to understand the competitive outlook of global neuropathic pain market.



For Purchase Enquiry:



Key Points Covered by the Report -

What are the fundamental skills, core competencies, and key players in the industry we are examining?

What are the opportunities for marketing strategies that are developing at a usual rate?

What are the main competitive factors influencing the industry?

What marketing tactics are suitable for a particular service or product?

What geographical areas are covered by the market report?

What share of this market would each of the following regions hold during the forecast period: Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and LAMEA?

How has COVID-19 impacted the class market?



Browse more latest healthcare reports:

Lab-on-Chip Market

Biocompatible Materials Market



About Us

Allied Market Research is market research, consulting, and advisory firm of Allied Analytics LLP. Founded in 2013, the firm has been instrumental in offering high-quality syndicated and customized market research reports, consulting services, and useful insights to leading market players, startups, investors, and stakeholders. Driven by the aim to eliminate sub-standard data and become a successful partner for organizations, Allied Market Research has been innovating continuously, expanding the product & service portfolio, and implementing the client-first approach since its inception. With the clientele spanning more than 7,000 organizations that also include a majority of Fortune 500 companies, AMR has a proven track record of helping and serving the global clientele and playing a major role in their success.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn