Bengaluru Bandh On September 26 Over Cauvery Dispute; Transport Services Likely To Be Hit

"Due to a lack of rain, over 195 taluks in the state are experiencing drought. All of the state's reservoirs don't have enough water to utilize. The likelihood of rain is likewise not good. Allowing 5,000 cusecs of water per day from Karnataka to Tamil Nadu is not feasible in this circumstance. In the state, several political parties, groups that support Kannada, and others have already joined the fight for justice," according to a statement issued by the KSRTC Staff and Workers Federation on Saturday.

KSRTC called upon the employees urging them to not run any buses in the city from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm on September 26.

A Bengaluru Bandh has been scheduled on September 26 in protest of the Karnataka government's decision to provide Tamil Nadu access to Cauvery water by farmers' organizations and pro-Kannada activists. Restaurant groups and driver unions, including those that represent auto-rickshaw and taxi apps, have also declared support for the "Bandh." Kurubur Shanthakumar, head of the Karnataka Water Conservation Committee, issued the original call for the "Bandh."