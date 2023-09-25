Petrol, Diesel Prices On September 25: Check Fuel Rate In Bengaluru, Noida, Delhi & More

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Indian oil companies have kept the petrol and diesel prices on Monday, September 25, in all major cities almost at the same level with minor tweaks. These, however, vary from state to state due to value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.
At the moment, a litre of petrol is priced at Rs 96.72 in Delhi, while a litre of diesel costs Rs 89.62. While in Mumbai, a litre of petrol costs Rs 106.31 and a litre of diesel costs Rs 94.27. Diesel costs Rs 92.76 and petrol Rs 106.03 per litre in Kolkata, respectively. On the other side, in Chennai, petrol is priced at Rs 102.63 and diesel Rs 94.24 a litre.
Let us check the rates in some other cities as well
Noida
Petrol price: Rs 96.79
Diesel price: Rs 89.96
Lucknow
Petrol price: Rs 96.57
Diesel price: Rs 89.76
Bengaluru
Petrol price: Rs 101.94
Diesel price: Rs 87.89
Gurugram
Petrol price: Rs 96.84
Diesel price: Rs 89.72
Patna
Petrol price: Rs 107.24
Diesel price: Rs 94.04
Bhopal
Petrol price: Rs 108.65
Diesel price: Rs 93.90
