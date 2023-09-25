Asian Games 2023: India Men's 10M Rifle Team Bags First Gold Medal

Rudrankksh shot 632.5, Tomar 631.6 and Panwar 629.6 to aggregate the world record score. South Korea clinched the silver with an aggregate of 1890.1, while China won the bronze with a score of 1888.2.



The trio, comprising Rudrankksh Patil, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, and Divyansh Singh Panwar, not only secured the gold but also etched their names in the annals of history by shattering the world record with their remarkable combined score of 1893.7. Rudrankksh Patil delivered an outstanding performance with a score of 632.5, while Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar contributed significantly with a score of 631.6, and Divyansh Singh Panwar's exceptional performance amounted to a score of 629.6, thus creating a new world record in the process.

In a closely contested event, South Korea displayed their shooting prowess and secured the silver medal with an aggregate score of 1890.1, while China, a formidable contender, earned the bronze medal with a score of 1888.2, underlining the fierce competition at the 2023 Asian Games.

The accolades for India did not stop there, as the women's team made their mark by securing the first medal of the Asian Games. The trio of Ramita, Mehuli Ghosh, and Ashi Chouksey delivered a commendable performance in the 10m rifle event, earning India a silver medal with an impressive total score of 1886. While India celebrated this achievement, China emerged victorious in the women's 10m air rifle team event, securing the gold medal with a formidable score of 1896.6. Mongolia, showcasing their skills, clinched the bronze medal with a total score of 1880, adding to the excitement and competitiveness of the event.

These achievements marked a momentous start for India at the 2023 Asian Games, setting the stage for a promising and exhilarating competition ahead.

