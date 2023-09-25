Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha's Wedding Pictures OUT

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chaddha had their dreamy wedding on the 24th of September, at Hotel Leela Palace in Udaipur; this morning the first pictures of her wedding is out. Let's take a look.
The first photograph captures the couple strolling hand in hand, a symbol of their newfound journey together
In another image, Raghav and Parineeti exchange garlands, marking a pivotal moment in their wedding ceremony
Parineeti looked absolutely enchanting in her beige-colored Manish Malhotra lehenga, beautifully adorned with jewelry that elegantly complemented her attire
Raghav's tender kiss on his wife's forehead is captured in another photo, radiating the sheer joy and love they share
The couple chose to unveil their intimate wedding ceremony on their social media platforms, capturing the special moments that unfolded at The Leela Palace in Udaipur
In contrast, Raghav Chadha appeared dashing in a subtle ivory outfit meticulously crafted by his maternal uncle and renowned fashion designer Pawan Sachdeva
In a touching caption accompanying the photos, Parineeti and Raghav express their deep connection and excitement as they embark on their journey as Mr. and Mrs.
