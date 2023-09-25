Eknath Shinde's Ganpati Puja: Jackie Shroff Steals The Spotlight At Maharashtra CM's House With His Antics

Shah Rukh Khan was also spotted wearing a royal blue kurta with a white salwar. He finished the appearance by pulling his hair back into his characteristic ponytail. He ran across Jackie Shroff on his way to the Ganpati idol and kissed him on the cheek.



Jackie donned an attire identical to Shah Rukh's, although she accessorised with a yellow bandana and a white shawl with blue embellishments. The two stars had a little talk while laughing and posing for the photographers.

The video of them greeting has also gone viral. Also present at the puja was Salman Khan. Fans of the actors took to the comments section to express their appreciation. One Shah Rukh fan wrote,“He is so fine at the age of 56.” Another added,“Mashallah srk❤️” A fan of Jackie Shroff commented,“Jaggu bhai”

Jackie made headlines last month for his performance in Jailer. In Rajinikanth's flick, he portrayed the villain. This year, the film became one of the biggest successes in the Tamil cinema industry.



Jackie recently made news after attending Dev Anand's 100th birthday festivities over the weekend. He attended the event alongside Waheeda Rahman.