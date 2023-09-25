Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Wedding Photos: Couple Makes Their SHAADI Insta-Official; Take A Look

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha have taken the front stage this weekend.

Congratulations are in order as Parineeti and Raghav married yesterday in a stunning wedding at The Leela Palace in Udaipur.



Politicians such as Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, AAP MP Sanjay Singh, and Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray attended the wedding, as did celebrities like as Harbhajan Singh, Manish Malhotra, and Sania Mirza.

Fans of the pair have been waiting for photographs from the event for quite some time, and to their joy, Raghav and Parineeti have published the first images from their magical wedding ceremony.

Parineeti looked stunning in a beige Manish Malhotra lehenga, accessorised with equally stunning jewellery. Meanwhile, Raghav Chadha looks sharp in an ivory-coloured suit made by his maternal uncle, fashion designer Pawan Sachdeva.

The first image depicts Parineeti and Raghav strolling together, while the second depicts Raghav and Parineeti exchanging garlands. The following image is from their pheras, while another shows Raghav putting a kiss on his wife's forehead. The happiness on their cheeks is palpable!



Sharing the pictures, Parineeti and Raghav wrote, "From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn't have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now."



The couple managed to keep their love story hidden from the media, until they were both spotted together a couple of times, sparking rumors of them dating. The paparazzi first spotted them together in March.



Raghav and Parineeti got engaged on May 13th this year in an intimate ceremony in Kapurthala House, New Delhi. Their engagement ceremony was attended by Manish Malhotra, Priyanka Chopra, and several politicians.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are now a married couple, and we couldn't be happier. Congratulations once again to the newly married couple.