Google Pixel 8 Series To Launch With A Price Hike? Here's What We Know

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Google is prepared to introduce its Pixel 8 series on October 4 of next month. According to 9to5Google, there will be a price increase in the US. Both the Pixel 8 and the Pixel 8 Pro will cost more this year, the report claims.
We've often observed Google pricing their phones lower than comparably matched devices. For instance, the Pixel 7 begins at Rs 59,999 in India, and the Galaxy S23 costs Rs 74,999. According to the research, Google's initiatives since the release of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have been concentrated on providing "value."
The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, which will retail for $699 and $999, respectively, might see a $100 price bump with the next release. Additionally, pre-orders for the phones will start to accept customers on October 12, the day of their official debut.
In price-sensitive nations like India, it is unknown if Google would increase the costs for these phones. Notably, Google is introducing the second-generation Pixel Watch in India, which is a major improvement over what it did last year. Last year, the Pixel Watch was not included in the lineup along with the Pixel 7 series smartphones.
The third-generation internal Tensor G3 processor developed by Google is anticipated to power the Google Pixel 8 series. With modest modifications to the camera module on the rear, it is anticipated to maintain the same looks and design of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Reports, however, indicate that the Pixel 8 models could forgo the curved display found on the Pixel 7 Pro in favor of a 6.7-inch flat panel.
The Pixel 8 series may provide a Night Mode for video, allowing customers to record better films in low light, given its concentration on camera skills.
Additionally, according to a recent rumor by MySmartPrice, each Pixel 8 model will come in three distinct color options. While the Pixel 8 may be found in Peony Rose, Grey, and Obsidian Black, the Pixel 8 Pro might be offered in Sky Blue, Porcelain, and Black Obsidian.
