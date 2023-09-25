World Investment Forum to incentivize global investment in sustainable development

(MENAFN- Strategic) Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 21 September 2023:Recognizing sustainability as the defining challenge of our time, the upcoming UNCTAD World Investment Forum (WIF), to be held from 16 to 20 October 2023 in the UAE’s capital Abu Dhabi, will serve as the perfect opportunityto facilitatethe transition to a more sustainable economy, particularly for developing countries.

The 8thedition of the Forum, to be anchored on the overall theme of “Investing in Sustainable Development,”will bring together heads of state and ministers,CEOs of largest global companies, and other investment stakeholders from various countries toformulate policies and strategies that will address key and emerging investment-development challenges through a series of local and international forums and conferences.

Over 7,000 investment stakeholders from 160 countries will be participating in the 8th edition of WIF at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

The UAE hosting WIFthis year coincides with the country’s declaration of the year 2023 as the “Year of Sustainability,” which will encourage nationwide commitment to sustainable practices and innovative solutions to help address environmental issues on a global scale.

His Excellency Dr. Thani Al Zeyoudi,UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, reaffirmed the country’s dedication to sustainability, saying that“the UAE is committed to playing a leading role in the global transition to a more sustainable future. We believe that WIF 2023 will provide a unique platform for international leaders to come together to mobilize the necessary investments to make this transition a reality.”

His Excellency Rashed Abdulkarim Al Blooshi, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) said: “Hosting WIF 2023reflects Abu Dhabi’s approach and commitment to sustainable socio-economic development, which is based on strong beliefs and a long history of the wise use of resources. We will be working closely with all partners to ensure that the Forum’s conversationsgenerate innovative ideas and solutions to create a more sustainable future for all.”

Some of thesustainability sessions include “Delivering Public Sector Investment for Sustainable Development” in partnership with ACCA; “Alignment of Investment in SustainableInfrastructure with the Paris Agreement” with Middlesex University Dubai; and “Accelerating Green Investments in Tourism for Sustainable Development” with the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).





