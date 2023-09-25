Russian Military Death Toll In Ukraine Rises To About 276,270

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia has already lost about 276,270 troops in Ukraine (+420 over the past day).
The relevant statement was made by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
Between February 24, 2022 and September 25, 2023, the enemy's total combat losses included also 4,667 tanks (+5 over the past day), 8,927 armored fighting vehicles (+13), 6,260 artillery systems (+27), 791 multiple launch rocket systems (+2), 533 anti-aircraft warfare systems (+2), 315 aircraft, 316 helicopters, 8,746 motor vehicles and fuel tanks (+12), 20 warships/boats, 1 submarine, 4,895 unmanned aerial vehicles (+7), 918 special equipment units (+4). A total of 1,518 enemy cruise missiles were shot down.
The data are yet to be updated.
A reminder that, on September 24, 2023, Ukraine's Air Force launched eight strikes on Russian personnel, ammunition and military equipment clusters. Ukrainian missile units hit two enemy surface-to-air missile systems, four artillery systems, and one ammunition depot.
MENAFN25092023000193011044ID1107132943
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.