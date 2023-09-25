Russian Military Death Toll In Ukraine Rises To About 276,270

The relevant statement was made by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Between February 24, 2022 and September 25, 2023, the enemy's total combat losses included also 4,667 tanks (+5 over the past day), 8,927 armored fighting vehicles (+13), 6,260 artillery systems (+27), 791 multiple launch rocket systems (+2), 533 anti-aircraft warfare systems (+2), 315 aircraft, 316 helicopters, 8,746 motor vehicles and fuel tanks (+12), 20 warships/boats, 1 submarine, 4,895 unmanned aerial vehicles (+7), 918 special equipment units (+4). A total of 1,518 enemy cruise missiles were shot down.

The data are yet to be updated.

A reminder that, on September 24, 2023, Ukraine's Air Force launched eight strikes on Russian personnel, ammunition and military equipment clusters. Ukrainian missile units hit two enemy surface-to-air missile systems, four artillery systems, and one ammunition depot.