Two Civilians Killed In Russia's Shelling Of Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two civilians have been killed in Russia's shelling of the Donetsk region over the past day.
The relevant statement was made by Donetsk Regional Military Administration Acting Head Ihor Moroz on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“On September 24, 2023, Russians killed two civilians in the Donetsk region, namely in Zarichne,” Moroz wrote.
The total number of casualties across the region does not include those in Mariupol and Volnovakha, Moroz noted.
A reminder that, on September 24, 2023, Russian troops launched one missile strike and 56 air strikes, and opened fire with multiple launch rocket systems 85 times on Ukrainian positions and civilian objects.
MENAFN25092023000193011044ID1107132942
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.