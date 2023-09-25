Two Civilians Killed In Russia's Shelling Of Donetsk Region

The relevant statement was made by Donetsk Regional Military Administration Acting Head Ihor Moroz on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“On September 24, 2023, Russians killed two civilians in the Donetsk region, namely in Zarichne,” Moroz wrote.

The total number of casualties across the region does not include those in Mariupol and Volnovakha, Moroz noted.

A reminder that, on September 24, 2023, Russian troops launched one missile strike and 56 air strikes, and opened fire with multiple launch rocket systems 85 times on Ukrainian positions and civilian objects.