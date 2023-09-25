Russia Deploys Two Kalibr Carriers To Black Sea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 9:00 a.m. on Monday, September 25, Russia deployed seven ships into the Black Sea for combat duty, including two Kalibr cruise missile carriers with a total volley of up to 12 missiles.
This was reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
Read also: Ukraine downs 19 Shahed drones, 11 Kalibr missiles overnight Monday
There is one enemy ship in the Azov Sea and the Mediterranean Sea. There are no missile carriers.
As reported, last night air defense shot down 19 Shahed-136/131 and 11 Kalibr attack drones used by Russian troops to attack Ukraine.
MENAFN25092023000193011044ID1107132941
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.