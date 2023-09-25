Russia Launched 100 Missile Strikes, 430 Air Strikes On Ukraine's Territory Last Week

The relevant statement was made by Spokesperson for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Pavlo Kovalchuk during a nationwide telethon, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Last week the enemy launched over 100 missile strikes, 430 air strikes, and opened fire with multiple launch rocket systems about 340 times on Ukrainian positions and settlements. The threat of Russian attacks on Ukraine's territory is remaining high,” Kovalchuk told.

In his words, Russians continue launching massive missile and air attacks, combining them with Shahed-type drone attacks in order to exhaust Ukraine's air defense systems.

A reminder that, on the night of September 25, 2023, Ukraine's air defense units downed 11 Russian Kalibr-type cruise missiles and 19 Shahed drones .