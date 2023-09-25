Monday, 25 September 2023 11:29 GMT

Major Initiatives To Support Azerbaijan's Economic Growth By 2030 - Deputy Minister


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. About 9 major projects covering public, private and civil sectors, as well as sixty-nine areas of activity designed for the implementation of these projects, will contribute to economic growth in Azerbaijan by 2030, increasing the competitiveness of sectors, facilitating citizens' access to services, as well as improving the provision of public services, deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Sahib Alakbarov said, Trend reports.

He spoke at the event "Artificial intelligence in the new generation economy: challenges and opportunities" at the conference dedicated to "Application of technologies of the fourth industrial revolution in the national economy" within the framework of the "Strategy of Socio-Economic Development of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2022-2026".

"This represents one of the most important challenges we face. The Ministry of Economy strives to realize a guiding vision for economic growth that embraces innovation and inclusiveness, effectively integrating them into all aspects of Azerbaijan's economy and society," he said.

Sahib Alakbarov also noted that the implementation of this strategy in the new era involves strengthening business transformation in Azerbaijan, increasing production capacity, creating a new generation model enterprise and technology center, actively using technologies of the fourth industrial revolution, creating digital twins and introducing local generative artificial intelligence. Initiatives to encourage entrepreneurship and support affordable infrastructure will create a basis for development in all spheres.

