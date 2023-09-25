Major Initiatives To Support Azerbaijan's Economic Growth By 2030 - Deputy Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. About 9 major
projects covering public, private and civil sectors, as well as
sixty-nine areas of activity designed for the implementation of
these projects, will contribute to economic growth in Azerbaijan by
2030, increasing the competitiveness of sectors, facilitating
citizens' access to services, as well as improving the provision of
public services, deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Sahib
Alakbarov said, Trend reports.
He spoke at the event "Artificial intelligence in the new
generation economy: challenges and opportunities" at the conference
dedicated to "Application of technologies of the fourth industrial
revolution in the national economy" within the framework of the
"Strategy of Socio-Economic Development of the Republic of
Azerbaijan for 2022-2026".
"This represents one of the most important challenges we face.
The Ministry of Economy strives to realize a guiding vision for
economic growth that embraces innovation and inclusiveness,
effectively integrating them into all aspects of Azerbaijan's
economy and society," he said.
Sahib Alakbarov also noted that the implementation of this
strategy in the new era involves strengthening business
transformation in Azerbaijan, increasing production capacity,
creating a new generation model enterprise and technology center,
actively using technologies of the fourth industrial revolution,
creating digital twins and introducing local generative artificial
intelligence. Initiatives to encourage entrepreneurship and support
affordable infrastructure will create a basis for development in
all spheres.
