Azerbaijani Finance Ministry's Official Nominated For High Position At IMF

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. Deputy Director
of the Azerbaijani Finance Ministry's Medium-Term Expenditure
Framework (MTEF) Development Center Rashad Hasanov has been
nominated as an advisor to the Executive Director of the
International Monetary Fund (IMF), Trend reports.
"As of today, I will continue my work in Washington as an
advisor to the Executive Director of the IMF and will represent
Azerbaijan on the Fund's Board. The main goal of this global
organization, which is part of the UN system and includes 190
member countries, is to promote policies aimed at ensuring
sustainable growth, economic, and financial stability worldwide,"
Hasanov said.
"I believe that my new mission will allow me to effectively
represent the interests of our country within the Fund and
contribute more to the economic reforms being implemented in
Azerbaijan. On the other hand, this will be a very interesting
experience to contribute to the stability and sustainable growth of
the global economy as a participant in the global process and to
make decisions by joining the IMF Board of Directors," he
added.
The IMF works to achieve sustainable growth and prosperity for
all of its 190 member countries. It does so by supporting economic
policies that promote financial stability and monetary cooperation,
which are essential to increase productivity, job creation, and
economic well-being.
The IMF's resources mainly come from the money that countries
pay as their capital subscription (quotas) when they become
members. Each member of the IMF is assigned a quota, based broadly
on its relative position in the world economy.
MENAFN25092023000187011040ID1107132938
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.