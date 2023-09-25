Azerbaijani Finance Ministry's Official Nominated For High Position At IMF

"As of today, I will continue my work in Washington as an advisor to the Executive Director of the IMF and will represent Azerbaijan on the Fund's Board. The main goal of this global organization, which is part of the UN system and includes 190 member countries, is to promote policies aimed at ensuring sustainable growth, economic, and financial stability worldwide," Hasanov said.

"I believe that my new mission will allow me to effectively represent the interests of our country within the Fund and contribute more to the economic reforms being implemented in Azerbaijan. On the other hand, this will be a very interesting experience to contribute to the stability and sustainable growth of the global economy as a participant in the global process and to make decisions by joining the IMF Board of Directors," he added.

The IMF works to achieve sustainable growth and prosperity for all of its 190 member countries. It does so by supporting economic policies that promote financial stability and monetary cooperation, which are essential to increase productivity, job creation, and economic well-being.

The IMF's resources mainly come from the money that countries pay as their capital subscription (quotas) when they become members. Each member of the IMF is assigned a quota, based broadly on its relative position in the world economy.