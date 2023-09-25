Azerbaijan Envisages Frequenting Artificial Intelligence Applications

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. The "Local
Generative Artificial Intelligence" initiative is aimed at
stimulating the development of generative artificial intelligence
platforms fluent in Azerbaijani and hosting Azerbaijani content,
deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Sahib Alakbarov said,
Trend reports.
He spoke at the event "Artificial Intelligence in the New
Generation Economy: Challenges and Opportunities" at the conference
dedicated to "Application of Technologies of the Fourth Industrial
Revolution in the National Economy" within the framework of the
"Strategy of Socio-Economic Development of the Republic of
Azerbaijan for 2022-2026".
"The aim of the initiative is to protect Azerbaijan's cultural
wealth, increase opportunities for the application of artificial
intelligence in the country, promote economic growth, and stimulate
the creation of new technological jobs and industries. In the
future, the widespread application of artificial intelligence
technologies will require increased attention to this field, the
training of specialists with new thinking, and the definition of
ethical norms. The rapid development of technology and the
emergence of advanced GPT models create a great need for the
creation of procurement standards," he added.
The deputy minister also noted that it is also very important to
develop new rules and procedures in the artificial intelligence
area. To more effectively organize the procurement process in the
enterprise, the management team should define a unified plan for
artificial intelligence strategy. Statistics show that the
artificial intelligence market was valued at $136 billion in 2022
and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 37.3
percent from 2023 to 2030.
