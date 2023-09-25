Azerbaijan Envisages Frequenting Artificial Intelligence Applications

He spoke at the event "Artificial Intelligence in the New Generation Economy: Challenges and Opportunities" at the conference dedicated to "Application of Technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution in the National Economy" within the framework of the "Strategy of Socio-Economic Development of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2022-2026".

"The aim of the initiative is to protect Azerbaijan's cultural wealth, increase opportunities for the application of artificial intelligence in the country, promote economic growth, and stimulate the creation of new technological jobs and industries. In the future, the widespread application of artificial intelligence technologies will require increased attention to this field, the training of specialists with new thinking, and the definition of ethical norms. The rapid development of technology and the emergence of advanced GPT models create a great need for the creation of procurement standards," he added.

The deputy minister also noted that it is also very important to develop new rules and procedures in the artificial intelligence area. To more effectively organize the procurement process in the enterprise, the management team should define a unified plan for artificial intelligence strategy. Statistics show that the artificial intelligence market was valued at $136 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 37.3 percent from 2023 to 2030.