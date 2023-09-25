Two Qatari Planes From Qatari Air Bridge Arrive At Benina Airport In Libya To Aid Flood-Hit People

The seventh and eighth Qatari planes from the Qatari air bridge arrived at Benina International Airport, Benghazi, on Sunday to assist the people affected by floods and torrents east of the sisterly State of Libya.

The two planes carried 58 tons of humanitarian and relief assistance as an urgent response to the humanitarian situation in the areas affected by floods and torrents, bringing the total Qatari assistance to those affected to 267 tons.

The assistance included shelter essentials, electricity generators, foodstuff, as well as relief and medical items provided by the Standing Committee for Rescue and Relief Works and Humanitarian Aids for Afflicted Areas in Brotherly and Friendly Countries, Qatar Fund For Development (QFFD), Qatar Red Crescent Society, alongside Qatar Charity.

The State of Qatar affirms its full solidarity with the State of Libya and in standing with its brotherly people in facing the disaster of floods and torrents.

