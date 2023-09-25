United Arab Emirates Leaders Congratulate President Of Guinea-Bissau On Independence Day

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to President Umaro Cissoko Embalo of Guinea-Bissau on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to President Embalo and to the country's Prime Minister, Geraldo Martins, on the occasion.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation.
