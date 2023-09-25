Qatar Condemns Holy Quran Desecration In Netherlands

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Sept 25 (KUNA) -- Qatar strongly condemned the tearing of Holy Quran copies in front of a number of state embassies in the Dutch city of the Hague, considering this vile incident a serious provocation intended to stir up public opinion and inflame the feelings of Muslims.
Qatar News Agency (QNA) said that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs warned in a statement that allowing infringement on the Holy Quran under the pretext of freedom of expression fuels hatred and violence and threatens peaceful coexistence.
The Ministry stressed Qatar's complete rejection of all forms of hate speech based on belief, race, or religion, and also warned that hate campaigns against Islam and Islamophobic speech have dangerously escalated with the continued systematic calls to target Muslims in the world.
The Ministry renewed Qatar's full support for values of tolerance and its keenness to establish principles of international peace and security through dialogue and understanding.
