Defining a Decade of Crypto Valley's Global Blockchain Leadership

Zug, Crypto Valley, Switzerland, September 21, 2023 — Get ready to witness a decade of blockchain excellence as Crypto Valley hosts CV Summit 2023, the premier blockchain business gathering in the world's most mature and stable blockchain hub.



Over the past ten years, Crypto Valley has firmly established itself as the blockchain and Web3 technology leader. Its journey has been marked by resilience and progress, with a continuous increase in the number, stature, and valuation of blockchain companies and platforms. It also reflects Switzerland's innovative ethos and showcases an emerging industry of significance in a country renowned for its quality and precision. This annual business event will showcase Crypto Valley's assuredness, development, and enduring growth in the face of global challenges.



• The CV VC Top 50 Report 2022 revealed that Crypto Valley has a valuation of $185 billion, with $175.6 billion attributed to blockchain platforms by market capitalization and $9.7 billion to companies by equity valuation. This underscores the region's unwavering commitment to decentralized, trust-based systems and its ambition to enhance global efficiency in addressing pressing issues through blockchain technology.

• One of the hallmarks of Crypto Valley's maturity is its balanced ecosystem, featuring 1,135 blockchain entities, a 55% growth in market valuations among commercial blockchain companies, and a 24% increase in employment within its Top 50 entities. This steady growth is underpinned by how Crypto Valley prioritizes secure and regulated operations.



The stature of Crypto Valley has defied market volatility and global trends. CV Summit 2023 will serve as a platform to engage with the brilliant minds behind this remarkable achievement.



Celebrate a Decade of Transformation: Meet the trailblazers who have fueled Crypto Valley's revolutionary strides and immerse in transformative thinking that has solidified Crypto Valley's position as the world's top-ranked blockchain hub. Experience the force of innovation at the Startup Village. Fuel human capital needs at The Web3 Career Stage.



Upholding Switzerland's Innovation Landscape: As blockchain technology becomes a foundational force in global economics, Crypto Valley's robust regulatory framework continues to welcome those driving innovation and solutions for global challenges.



Mathias Ruch, Founder & CEO of CV VC AG, an originator of the CV Summit series, now in its 9th edition said “CV Summit will emphasize the importance of continuous regulatory evolution to maintain Switzerland's leadership in blockchain, Web3, digital asset and cryptocurrency industries. CV Summit will play a role in cementing Switzerland's stronghold and facilitating conversations required to drive its brilliance".



Teaser of CV Summit Agenda

Day One, October 3rd: High Stakes

• Revolutionizing Banking: The Digital Assets Frontier - Featuring Zuger Kantonalbank

• Accelerating the Migration of Digital Assets - Presented by Kraken and Fireblocks

• DeFi Trends and Opportunities - Featuring Switzerland's DeFi Asset Management Community

• The Impact of Staking across the Global Scene - Presented by Bitcoin Suisse and Diva Staking

• Tokenized Shares, Diamonds, and other RWAs - Featuring Aktionariat and LCX

• Real Estate - Turning Real Assets into Real Profits - Presented by Dynasty Global

• Investor Power Hour - Featuring High-Tech Gründerfonds



Day Two, October 4th: Trailblazing

• Crypto Valley: Scaling to be the Global Epicenter for Blockchain Research - Federal & University Initiators

• Stablecoins: Enabling Stability and Financial Inclusion - Presented by Edelcoin, Visa, Circle, and Coinbase

• Gaming & the Creative Economy - Presented by Dacoco (Alien Worlds) and Chiliz

• How Blockchain is Helping Emerging Markets Leap - Featuring voices from Africa and globally mandated agencies.

• Protocols: Building the Internet of Value - Featuring Dfinity, Solana Foundation, and The Hashgraph Association

• AI impact within Web3 Banking & Finance - Presented by Citi

• Tech Trailblazers Power Hour - Featuring Google, Polygon and Safe



CV Summit 2023 will deliver a dynamic exploration of the driving forces and exceptional developments in the blockchain space. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage, evolve collaborations, and contribute to the continuous success of Crypto Valley as a global blockchain leader.





