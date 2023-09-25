IDEX Biometrics Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Oslo, Norway, 25 September 2023 - IDEX Biometrics has appointed John T. Kurtzweil as Chief Financial Officer effective today. Mr. Kurtzweil is a highly accomplished financial executive. He joins IDEX Biometrics after having served as CFO at Metabolon, a US life science company , where he was pivotal in revitalizing the company. Prior to Metabolon, he has served as CFO for leading technology companies such as CREE, Cirrus Logic and ON Semiconductor where he had key roles in finance operations at large, and leading strategic planning as well as mergers and acquisitions, growing shareholder value.
Mr. Kurtzweil succeeds Eileen Wynne who has been Interim CFO in IDEX Biometrics since August 2022. Ms. Wynne will continue as a consultant during a transition period.
Vince Graziani, Chief Executive Officer of IDEX Biometrics, comments:“We welcome John Kurtzweil to our global executive team. His broad experience from global technology companies will be extremely valuable to us as we continue to accelerate commercialization and revenue growth. I would also like to thank Eileen Wynne for her excellent contributions during her tenure and for ensuring a smooth transition to John.”
