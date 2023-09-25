IDEX Biometrics Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Kurtzweil succeeds Eileen Wynne who has been Interim CFO in IDEX Biometrics since August 2022. Ms. Wynne will continue as a consultant during a transition period.

Vince Graziani, Chief Executive Officer of IDEX Biometrics, comments:“We welcome John Kurtzweil to our global executive team. His broad experience from global technology companies will be extremely valuable to us as we continue to accelerate commercialization and revenue growth. I would also like to thank Eileen Wynne for her excellent contributions during her tenure and for ensuring a smooth transition to John.”