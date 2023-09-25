(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AB“Novaturas” received notification of a person/group on the disposal of voting rights (attached).
Vygantas Reifonas
CFO of AB Novaturas
+370 687 21603
Attachment
Notification on the disposal of voting rights
Attachments Notification on the disposal of voting rights...
MENAFN25092023004107003653ID1107132837
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.