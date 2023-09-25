M·A·C Cosmetics Names International Pop Star Danna Paola As Global Brand Ambassador

Credit: Rafael Arroyo for MAC Cosmetics

NEW YORK, USA, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- M·A·C Cosmetics has named international pop star Danna Paola as its new Global Brand Ambassador. Throughout a long-term partnership starting in October, Danna can be seen as the face of M·A·C's new product campaigns and collections across the world.

Known for her unapologetically confident and original approach to her music and style, the 28-year-old from Mexico City epitomizes M·A·C's values of self-expression and artistry. Singer, writer, producer, songwriter, actress, she's a multi-hyphenate and Latin Grammy Award-nominated talent that takes an equally broad flair to her beauty looks as her prodigious musical talent. Just as her music spins pop beats and melodies in a way that is uniquely her own, her makeup style effortlessly sways from iconically classic to outrageously avant-garde, with a breadth of style references that naturally chimes with M·A·C's rule-less and expansive ethos of All Ages, All Races, All Sexes: everything goes in this free and forward-thinking partnership.

“It is a dream for me to be part of the M·A·C Cosmetics family,” Danna said.“I've been wearing these products my entire life. When I was a teenager, I always had M·A·C in my bag, either a Ruby Woo lipstick, mascara or lashes and to this day it is the same, but with more lipsticks! Even in musical theater, I loved using M·A·C Chromacake products too.”

From beauty hacks and skincare secrets to her favourite M·A·C icons and pro techniques, Danna's Global Ambassador role will bring M·A·C fans into her life and style. With authentic insights into her signature looks and trend-setting beauty directions brought to life through new product campaigns, it's a partnership that promises inspiration as diverse and exciting as Danna's repertoire of makeup looks.

“Danna has captured the hearts of her fans globally and her magnetic personality and talent continues to transcend cultural borders,” says Ingrid Abdo, Vice President and General Manager of M·A·C Latin America.“It's incredibly exciting to be working with Danna as she takes the international stage by storm and we can't to bring her imitable beauty and style to life in a way that only M·A·C can do.”

“M·A·C has an incredible legacy of aligning itself with global tastemakers who share our conviction that self-confidence and creativity drives positive change,” says Drew Elliott, M·A·C Global Creative Director.“Danna's brilliantly authentic and individual spirit- which comes through so clearly in the way she owns her beauty looks and expresses herself with makeup – is completely in sync with the thinking and the artistry that matters most to M·A·C.”

The partnership will start in October, in tandem with M·A·C providing backstage support during the U.S. leg of her tour this fall. For the latest updates, follow #MACDannaPaola @MACCosmetics or sign up for email alerts at: MACCosmetics

M·A·C (Make-up Art Cosmetics), a leading brand of professional cosmetics, is part of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Since its creation in Toronto, Canada, nearly 40 years ago, the brand's popularity has grown through a tradition of word-of-mouth endorsement from makeup artists, models, photographers, and journalists around the world. M·A·C is now sold in over 120 countries/territories worldwide. Follow M·A·C on Twitter, TikTok, Snapchat, and Pinterest at @MACcosmetics, become a M·A·C fan on Facebook (facebook.com/maccosmetics), follow M·A·C on Instagram (instagram.com/maccosmetics), watch M·A·C videos on YouTube (youtube.com/maccosmetics). For a M·A·C location, visit MACcosmetics.com.

