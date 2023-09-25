Food Processing Ingredients Market Is Predicted To Reach US$ 80 Billion By 2028 X Herald

The growing food processing industry across the world is also anticipated to favor food processing ingredients market potential across the forecast period. High consumption of processed foods across the world has resulted in increasing demand for potato starch processing and other food service ingredients.

Increasing beverage consumption, rising working women population, growing urbanization, and changing consumer preferences are other factors that potentially drive shipments of food processing ingredients. Increasing dairy powder manufacturing is expected to positively influence food processing ingredient demand.

The Europe food processing ingredients market accounts for a major market share of 35.2% in 2022 and holds a valuation of US$ 18 million .

China food processing ingredients market currently stands at a valuation of US$ 3.9 million and accounts for a market share of 7.5% in the global marketplace.

Increasing demand for convenience foods and the rising working women population are key factors that drive the food processing ingredients market growth in this region. In July 2022, String Bio, a start-up based in India leveraging the use of biotechnology to create novel food ingredients, announced that it had raised US$ 20 million in a Series B funding round.

Rising awareness of the benefits related to organic foods and the ill effects associated with the consumption of chemicals and inorganic ingredients are expected to bolster the consumption of organic food ingredients.

Growth Drivers:

“Increasing Consumption of Processed & Packaged Driving Food Processing Ingredient Sales”

Over the past few years, the working women population has increased substantially and this has resulted in a sharp rise in demand for packaged and convenience foods.

Food processing ingredients are crucial in the preservation of these convenience foods and hence as demand for them rises it is projected to subsequently result in high consumption of food processing ingredients over the coming years.

Competitive Landscape

Food processing ingredient manufacturers are focusing on collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, and partnerships to strengthen their foothold in the global landscape and increase their market presence.

Food processing ingredient suppliers also aim to diversify their product portfolios and fast track launch of their products through the aforementioned strategic initiatives.

In May 2021, Amyris, a biotechnology company, formed a partnership with Ingredion Inc., a leading ingredient provider, to develop fermentation-based and sugar reduction ingredients.

Key Segments Covered in Food Processing Ingredients Industry Research

Food Processing Ingredients Market by Nature:



Natural/Organic Food Processing Ingredients Synthetic Food Processing Ingredients

Food Processing Ingredients Market by Ingredient Type:



Proteins

Minerals

Vitamins

Antioxidants

Enzymes

Coloring Agents Sweeteners

Food Processing Ingredients Market by Application:



Cereal Products

Bakery & Confectionary

Dairy Products

Meat &Sea Food Products

Beverages Others

Food Processing Ingredients Market by Region:



North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC MEA

