Food Processing Ingredients Market Is Predicted To Reach US$ 80 Billion By 2028 X Herald

This new research on the food processing ingredients market has been compiled by analysts at Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, and is equipped with a detailed analysis of the start-up landscape in this marketplace.
The growing food processing industry across the world is also anticipated to favor food processing ingredients market potential across the forecast period. High consumption of processed foods across the world has resulted in increasing demand for potato starch processing and other food service ingredients.
Increasing beverage consumption, rising working women population, growing urbanization, and changing consumer preferences are other factors that potentially drive shipments of food processing ingredients. Increasing dairy powder manufacturing is expected to positively influence food processing ingredient demand.
Key Takeaways From Market Study-
The Europe food processing ingredients market accounts for a major market share of 35.2% in 2022 and holds a valuation of US$ 18 million . China food processing ingredients market currently stands at a valuation of US$ 3.9 million and accounts for a market share of 7.5% in the global marketplace. Increasing demand for convenience foods and the rising working women population are key factors that drive the food processing ingredients market growth in this region. In July 2022, String Bio, a start-up based in India leveraging the use of biotechnology to create novel food ingredients, announced that it had raised US$ 20 million in a Series B funding round.
Rising awareness of the benefits related to organic foods and the ill effects associated with the consumption of chemicals and inorganic ingredients are expected to bolster the consumption of organic food ingredients.
Growth Drivers: Changing Consumer Preferences : Consumer preferences have shifted towards healthier, more convenient, and sustainable food products. This has driven the demand for ingredients that can enhance the nutritional profile, taste, and shelf life of processed foods. Health and Wellness Trends : As consumers become more health-conscious, there is a growing demand for ingredients that can improve the nutritional content of processed foods. Ingredients such as natural sweeteners, plant-based proteins, and functional additives like probiotics and prebiotics have gained popularity. Clean Label and Natural Ingredients : Consumers are increasingly looking for clean label products, which has led to a demand for natural and minimally processed ingredients. This includes natural flavors, colors, and preservatives as well as non-GMO and organic ingredients. Convenience Foods : The busy lifestyles of modern consumers have boosted the demand for convenience foods. Ingredients that can enhance the texture, taste, and convenience of these products, such as emulsifiers, stabilizers, and flavor enhancers, have seen increased use. Globalization of Food Markets : The globalization of food supply chains has led to a wider variety of cuisines and products being available to consumers. This has driven the demand for exotic and unique ingredients from different regions of the world. Functional Foods and Nutraceuticals : Consumers are increasingly interested in foods that offer health benefits beyond basic nutrition. Ingredients like antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals are being added to processed foods to create functional and nutraceutical products. Food Safety and Preservation : Ingredients that improve food safety and extend shelf life, such as antimicrobial agents, antioxidants, and modified atmosphere packaging, are in demand to reduce food waste and ensure product quality. Sustainability and Environmental Concerns : There is a growing focus on sustainable sourcing and production of food ingredients. Eco-friendly and ethically sourced ingredients are gaining traction as consumers and companies prioritize sustainability. Plant-Based and Alternative Proteins : The rise of plant-based diets and interest in alternative protein sources have led to increased use of plant-based ingredients like soy, pea, and almond proteins in various food products. Technology Advancements : Advances in food processing technology have enabled the development of new ingredients and improved processing techniques. This has expanded the possibilities for creating innovative and value-added food products. Regulatory Changes : Evolving food safety and labeling regulations, both domestically and internationally, have influenced the choice of ingredients used in food processing. Compliant ingredients are essential to market access. Supply Chain Disruptions : Events like the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted vulnerabilities in food supply chains. Companies are seeking more resilient supply chains and alternative ingredient sources.
“Increasing Consumption of Processed & Packaged Driving Food Processing Ingredient Sales”
Over the past few years, the working women population has increased substantially and this has resulted in a sharp rise in demand for packaged and convenience foods.
Food processing ingredients are crucial in the preservation of these convenience foods and hence as demand for them rises it is projected to subsequently result in high consumption of food processing ingredients over the coming years.
Competitive Landscape
Food processing ingredient manufacturers are focusing on collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, and partnerships to strengthen their foothold in the global landscape and increase their market presence.
Food processing ingredient suppliers also aim to diversify their product portfolios and fast track launch of their products through the aforementioned strategic initiatives.
In May 2021, Amyris, a biotechnology company, formed a partnership with Ingredion Inc., a leading ingredient provider, to develop fermentation-based and sugar reduction ingredients.
Key Segments Covered in Food Processing Ingredients Industry Research
Food Processing Ingredients Market by Nature:
Natural/Organic Food Processing Ingredients Synthetic Food Processing Ingredients
Food Processing Ingredients Market by Ingredient Type:
Proteins Minerals Vitamins Antioxidants Enzymes Coloring Agents Sweeteners
Food Processing Ingredients Market by Application:
Cereal Products Bakery & Confectionary Dairy Products Meat &Sea Food Products Beverages Others
Food Processing Ingredients Market by Region:
North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA
