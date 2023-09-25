Fresh Food Packaging Market Sustained Growth At A 5% CAGR Through 2032 X Herald

The use of polyethylene packaging is expected to progress at a CAGR of 5.6% through 2032. The strong barrier qualities of polyethylene packaging films are essential for preserving the quality, structure, freshness, and nutritional content of the food product.Convenience and ready-to-eat food consumption have expanded as a result of consumers' busy lifestyles. This has led them to prefer items with convenient and ecological packaging, which is projected to increase the demand for fresh food packaging materials.

For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:



Key Takeaways from Market Study:



The fresh food packaging market is set to reach US$ 245 billion by 2032.

Demand for polypropylene is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2032.

Market in Germany is set to evolve at a CAGR of 3% through 2032. Market in Canada is expected to increase at a 3.5% CAGR over the forecast period (2022-2032).

“ Flexible packaging of products has been made possible with the advent of cutting-edge technology, such as intelligent packaging and active packaging, which have gradually evolved over the years. Other approaches such as antimicrobial packaging and aseptic packaging provide increased fresh food safety, paving the way for target market growth,” says a Fact.MR analyst

Competitive landscape:

To meet consumer demand, top market players are focusing on offering unique packaging solutions. Leading companies in the fresh food packaging industry are experimenting with innovative approaches to improve the quality of their products and boost their brand positions in the market.

For instance :

Sealed Air recently revealed the acquisition of MGM's flexible packaging division to boost its global footprint and broaden its product offering.

Market Frontrunners:



COVERIS

Pactiv

Amcor

Bemis Company

Sealed Air

Smurfit Kappa Group

Anchor Packaging

BALL

Berry Plastics Group

Interflex Group

International Paper

Leucadia National

LINPAC Packaging

Reynolds

Sonoco Products Company WestRock Company

Winning Strategy:

Fresh produce storage and delivery are more expensive since careful handling is necessary to shield the products from damage during the process. Top market players are creating new items as a result to satisfy particular consumer desires. For better marketing alternatives, major industry participants are creating inventive solutions, including effective oxygen barriers, bio-based raw materials, and other printing capabilities.

For instance,



Smurfit Kappa partnered with Mitsubishi HiTec Paper, to develop sustainable food packaging solutions.

Amcor introduced Amite Ultra Recyclable, the first packaging product created using the organization's ground-breaking, more environmentally friendly high-barrier polyolefin film. In 2021, ProAmpac, a pioneer in flexible packaging and material science, acquired Ultimate Packaging. ProAmpac will be able to strengthen its position in the market with the support of Ultimate, which specializes in creative packaging solutions that increase product shelf life, ease, and reusable product range.

Key Segments of Fresh Food Packaging Industry Research:



By Material :



Polypropylene



Polyethylene



Paper



Aluminum

Others

By Packaging Type :



Rigid Packaging

Flexible Packaging

By Application :



Meat & Seafood



Fruits & Vegetables



Dairy Products

Others

By Region :



North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Latin America Middle East & Africa

For in-depth competitive analysis, Buy Now:



Key Questions Covered in the Fresh food packaging market Report



What is the projected value of the Fresh food packaging market in 2023?

At what rate will the global Fresh food packaging market grow until 2033?

Which are the factors hampering the growth in the Fresh food packaging market?

Which region is expected to lead in the global Fresh food packaging market during 2023 to 2033?

Which are the factors driving the Fresh food packaging market during the forecast period? What is the expected market value of the Fresh food packaging market during the forecast period?

Contact:

US Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail:







