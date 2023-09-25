Altech Batteries Ltd (ASX:ATC) AGM Letter To Shareholders

(MENAFN- ABN Newswire) Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) invites you to attend the 2023 Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held virtually, as well as at Altech's office at Suite 8, 295 Rokeby Road, Subiaco, Australia on Friday 27 October 2023 at 2.00pm (AWST).
In accordance with section 110D of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (as inserted by the Corporations Amendment (Meetings and Documents Act) 2022 (Cth)), the Company will not be sending hard copies of the Notice of Annual General Meeting unless a Shareholder has elected to receive documents in hard copy in accordance with the timeframe specified in section 100E(8) of the Corporations Amendment (Meetings and Documents Act) 2022 (Cth). Instead, the Notice of Annual General Meeting will be made available as follows:
- At the Company's website at ; and
- At the ASX announcements platform under the Company's ASX code ATC; and
- If you have provided the Company's share registry with an email address, it will be electronically emailed to your nominated email address.
Shareholders are encouraged to vote by proxy online at:
accordance with the instructions set out on the proxy form.
In order to receive electronic communications from the Company in the future, please update your shareholder details online via the above link and login with your unique shareholder identification number and postcode (or country for overseas residents), which you can find on your enclosed personalised proxy form. Once logged in you can also lodge your proxy vote online by clicking on the "Vote" tab.
Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.
The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.
Corporate
Iggy Tan
Managing Director
Altech Chemicals Limited
Tel: +61-8-6168-1555
Email: Martin Stein
Chief Financial Officer
Altech Chemicals Limited
Tel: +61-8-6168-1555
Email:
MENAFN25092023000111011020ID1107132770
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.